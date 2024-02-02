Refresh And Revitalise: Almighty Offers A Seven-day Digital Active Reset This February

This February, Almighty Beverages will launch the first Almighty Active Reset, a free week of movement and health, to help New Zealanders pave the way for a terrific 2024.

Hosted online from Thursday 15 February to Wednesday 21 February, Almighty has partnered with leading national fitness and wellness providers to create a holistic seven-day programme that promotes balance, positivity, fun and a life well-lived.

Free and open to everyone, the Active Reset is an opportunity for people, no matter their fitness levels, to move their bodies, try something new and get into some good habits for the year ahead, from the comfort of their home.

Each day of the Almighty Active Reset will see a fresh online tutorial go live, from yoga to running, HIIT workouts to meditation, nutritious recipes and more.

People keen to join the Active Reset can sign up from Friday 2 February at www.activereset.drink almighty.com. All participants will be delivered a new digital wellness experience daily from a different provider, starting from the 15th Feb.

On Thursday 15th February, the first class will ease into it with a yoga class from boutique Auckland fitness studio Sala. Friday will see Fitness All Together offer a free in-person HIIT class down at Auckland’s Silo Park, as well as an online session to join from home.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Neighbourhood Track Club will have a running technique rundown to take to your nearest pavement, and Mount Maunganui cafe Soul Boul will share a nourishing and tasty recipe for the perfect smoothie bowl.

Christchurch gym The Hiit Squad will be leading an online bodyweight workout, meditation leaders ReMind will lead a mindful session and participants can look forward to a recovery session from new Auckland wellbeing centre Mode Studio.

The beauty of the Almighty Active Reset is people can take part from wherever they are, so even if you don’t have time to make it into a studio or hit the gym, this could be just the kick-off you need for some healthy habits to take root.

Throughout the Almighty Active Reset, Almighty will encourage and support participants to get involved and keep going with prizes, special offers and plenty of Almighty Active drinks.

More than just clean energy, Almighty Active is for people with a thirst for life. That means being active and healthy as well as having fun and letting go; embracing imperfection, living authentically and giving it a go. And that’s what the Active Reset is all about – balance and fun.

The Almighty Active Reset

Thursday 15 February to Wednesday 21 February, 2024

Sign up at www.activereset.drinkalmighty.com

Activity Schedule:

Thursday 15 February - Yoga with Sala

Friday 16 February - Hiit with Fitness All Together (opportunity to come in person)

Saturday 17 February - Smoothie bowl recipe with Soul Boul

Sunday 18 February - Running techniques (and run) with Neighbourhood Run Club

Monday 19 February - Meditation with ReMind

Tuesday 20 February - Bodyweight exercises with The HIIT Squad

Wednesday 21 February - Recovery session with Mode Studio

© Scoop Media

