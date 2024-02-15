Have Your Say: Voting Open For The Inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards

The search is on for New Zealand’s best gastropubs in the inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards – and now it’s time for the voting public to have their say.

Hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, and sponsored by Estrella Damm, the Top 50 list celebrates and showcases the very best of the premium food-led pubs in the country, which often go unnoticed in many culinary awards.

Gastropubs throughout New Zealand – spanning from Invercargill to Russell – have entered the awards, with voting now open to the public to determine the top 50 gastropubs in the country.

The public will be able to vote for their favourite gastropubs until 29 February, with all voters going into the draw to win an Auckland escape for two adults – complete with return domestic airfares, accommodation and more.

The top 50 gastropubs will be announced in March, followed by an awards ceremony in April, where a panel of esteemed hospitality judges will crown seven regional winners and a supreme champion.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, says the Top 50 New Zealand Gastropubs list is poised to become a go-to dining guide for both locals and visitors, offering a curated selection of the nation’s best gastropubs.

“There are more than a thousand gastropubs across New Zealand, which are places where local communities and visitors can meet and connect. They embody the manaakitanga (hospitality) that New Zealand is world-famous for, serving up delicious dishes using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere,” says Steve Armitage.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people getting out and enjoying the diverse range of gastropubs Aotearoa has on offer, and in all corners of the motu. We’ve been blown away by the number of votes already coming through, which is testament to the quality of the country’s food and beverage offering.”

Cola-Cola Europacific Partners’ Marketing Manager Tracey McKay says Estrella Damm is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the inaugural awards.

“This sponsorship reflects Estrella Damm’s ongoing commitment to gastronomy globally. Originating from Barcelona and the number one selling beer in Spain, Estrella Damm is brewed to the same recipe since 1876, using 100% natural ingredients. The quality ingredients of Estrella Damm are the perfect pairing with quality food,” says Tracey McKay.

“The Top 50 list will provide a platform for foodies to explore the culinary excellence available at gastropubs throughout New Zealand. The sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting businesses that are innovative and hero high-quality ingredients.”

To vote in the inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards, visit www.top50gastropubs.co.nz/vote.

Notes to Editors:

What are the competition dates?

• Public voting is open from 1 - 29 February 2024

• Judging takes place from 4 - 24 March 2024

• The awards evening is on 10 April 2024

What is included in the public prize pack?

Everyone who votes in the Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards will automatically go in the draw to win an Auckland escape for two adults. The prize includes:

• Return airfares for x2 from any NZ domestic airport

• Accommodation for x2 for two nights in central Auckland

• A meal for x2 at an established Auckland restaurant

• Tickets for x2 to Wētā Workshop Unleashed & All Blacks Experience

• Tickets for x2 to the Top 50 awards evening on 10 April ’24.

About Hospitality NZ:

• Hospitality NZ is the voice of hospitality in Aotearoa New Zealand, working hand-in-hand with our members to shape the future of hospitality.

• We support thousands of hospitality and accommodation businesses of all sizes across the motu, to deliver the world-famous manaakitanga (hospitality) which New Zealand is renowned for.

• We provide our members with practical resources – from comprehensive legal support and world-class training, through to real-world guides ranging from employment agreements to HR information.

• We also advocate for what our members need to succeed, making sure decision makers are focused on addressing their most pressing issues to create a positive business environment for hospitality.

• To find out more visit hospitality.org.nz

© Scoop Media

