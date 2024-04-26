Waitaha-South Island Kapa Haka Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Record Participation

The South Island region of Waitaha's senior kapa haka competition is marking a significant milestone this weekend as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

With its expansive geographical reach spanning most of the South Island, the Waitaha event, held this year at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, is geographically the biggest of the 12 kapa haka regions in New Zealand, and will showcase the best Māori cultural performances in the South Island.

This year, the competition has the participation of 13 kapa haka teams, equalling the highest number in the event's history. The same number of teams competed in the 2016 competition.

Two brand new groups, Kōkō Tangiwai and Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku, will be making their debut and the top four groups will qualify to compete at Te Matatini 2025, held in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth.

Kapa haka group, Te Ahikaaroa, will perform at the Waitaha kapa haka regionals this weekend. (Photo supplied)

Te Matatini Waitaha delegate, Junior Tana, says as the kapa haka regionals celebrate its Diamond Jubilee, the organising committee has worked hard to ensure a memorable occasion of Māori culture, stories, and traditions.

"We have new kapa, we have old kapa with new tutors, we have parts of our rohe participating that have not done so for many years, and we have more kapa haka teams competing than our last competition,” he says.

“This reflects the enthusiasm and energy surrounding this year's competition, as it welcomes both seasoned performers and newcomers.”

The Waitaha senior regional kapa haka regionals will be held on 27 April 2024, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch.

