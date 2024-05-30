Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Decrease In Community Sport And Recreation Investment A Step In The Wrong Direction

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa

Recreation Aotearoa is concerned about the decrease in Community sport and recreation spending in today’s budget, highlighting the negative impact that it will have on New Zealand’s physical, mental, social and economic wellbeing.

The Government has announced one-third of the Community-level component of the Sport NZ budget has been cut.

Rates of participation in physical activity are in decline across New Zealand. Data from the annual Active New Zealand survey shows that most tamariki and rangatahi do not do enough physical activity to meet Ministry of Health physical activity guidelines.

Sarah Murray, Recreation Aotearoa Chief Executive said, “The downward trend in physical activity is alarming. Central government needs to invest in community sport and recreation so that we can halt this decline and help New Zealanders to lead healthy, active lives.

“Expenditure in play, active recreation and community sport is incredible value for money. A recent independent analysis shows that for every $1 invested in the sector, the social return on investment is $2.12”, she said.

“Recreation Aotearoa recognises that local government are the biggest contributor to recreation. However, we know from our recent engagements with the Council Long Term Plan process that local government is contending with a multitude of financial channels. Now is the time for central government to fill that gap, not pull back,” she said.”

