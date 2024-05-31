Bupa Partners With Paralympics New Zealand For Games Push

Aged care and retirement village provider Bupa New Zealand has joined Paralympics New Zealand as an Official Partner for this year’s Paralympic Games.

The initial commitment will see Bupa New Zealand providing financial support to the New Zealand Paralympic Team as they prepare to take on the world’s best at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in August.

Bupa New Zealand Managing Director Pedro Sanchez says, “Bupa is committed to supporting access and inclusion for all people whether it be in sport, the workplace or healthcare.

“We are pleased to play our part in supporting New Zealand’s Paralympians to take on the world. Their superhuman efforts show the power of persistence and excellence no matter the challenges you face.

“We hope our support for the Team will spur the athletes on as they build to the Games and shine a light on sport as an avenue of possibility and achievement for those living with disabilities,” he says.

Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke says, “We’re excited to welcome Bupa as an Official Partner of the New Zealand Paralympic Team and Paralympics New Zealand.

“It’s important for Paralympics New Zealand to partner with organisations that share our vision to transform lives through Para sport.

“Bupa’s commitment to supporting Para sport across the world is clear and continuing to grow, and we look forward to working together to create greater Para sport opportunities for people with a disability throughout New Zealand, leveraging the impact that will be created from this year’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” says Mr Warnecke.

Globally, Bupa partners with National Paralympic Committees in Spain, Poland, Chile, Great Britain and Australia.

