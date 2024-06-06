Princess Chelsea's Midwinter Ball With Special Guests Half Hexagon

Step into the enchanting realm of Princess Chelsea and The Dream Warriors as they unveil a bewitching spectacle at The Civic's Wintergarden and New Plymouth's Theatre Royal. In the icy grip of August, a Twin Peaks-themed midwinter ball awaits, with enigmatic musical guests, Half Hexagon, poised to entrance all who dare to attend. Expect smoke, lasers, karaoke, and prizes for best costume to adorn the night.

Venture forth into the surreal world of David Lynch as the opulent red and gold tapestry of The Civic's Wintergarden and New Plymouth's Theatre Royal are transformed into The Black Lodge, where reality bends and twists with every note. Behold the mesmerising performances of Princess Chelsea and The Dream Warriors, fresh from taking home the Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist award at the Aotearoa Music Awards, alongside special friends Half Hexagon, whose kosmische synth songs summon melodies that traverse the boundaries of reality, and will have any self-respecting Log Lady up and dancing.

As the night unfurls its secrets, guests are lured into the depths of the unknown, with live Karaoke guided by the mysterious Special Agent Matthew Crawley (exclusive to Auckland). Prizes await those brave souls who dare step onto the stage, their voices becoming one with the surreal symphony that echoes through the night.

Welcome to Princess Chelsea's Midwinter Ball—a celebration of the arcane, where Twin Peaks converges with the symphony of the surreal, promising an evening of wonder and enchantment like no other. The owls are not what they seem…



A TWIN PEAKS THEMED GALA:

STEP INTO THE WORLD OF DAVID LYNCH!

SATURDAY 3 AUGUST:

WINTERGARDEN, THE CIVIC - AUCKLAND

SATURDAY 10 AUGUST:

THEATRE ROYAL - NEW PLYMOUTH

Tickets from Banished Music

Auckland Presale starts 10am, Monday 10th June

New Plymouth Presale starts 10am, Tuesday 11th June

General on sale 10am, Wednesday 12th June

Subscribe to presale at: banishedmusic.com/subscribe

