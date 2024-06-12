Girls Rock Announces To The Front Te Papaioea

Applications open 12 June for this unique holiday programme which fosters confidence and community through the power of music. Girls Rock Aotearoa launched with the kaupapa of fostering inclusivity in our musical communities by starting at the grassroots; with our rangatahi.

Held in the school holidays from Friday 4 October to Monday 7 October 2024, the 4-day programme is open to youth aged 12-17 years who are women, intersex, trans, takatāpui, queer and gender diverse.

Once again the programme will be hosted by our key sponsor, Creative Sounds Society - The Stomach, allowing us access to their state of the art rehearsal studios and equipment.

WHAT IS TO THE FRONT?

To the Front is a holiday programme where participants learn instruments, form bands, write original songs, and perform at a showcase, all guided by professional musicians and mentors. Alongside collaborative learning, participants will take part in a variety of hands on workshops about DIY merch, songwriting and performance skills. Each day they’ll enjoy lunchtime performances from local artists.

“I got to learn important social skills and how to communicate more easily with people.”

100% of youth participants felt more condent in general after attending To the Front.

More info:

To the Front Te Papaioea is supported by Creative Sounds Society, The Stomach, the Tindall Foundation’s Next Gen fund, APRA AMCOS, New Zealand Music Commission, Central Energy Trust, Palmerston North City Council's Creative Communities and Recorded Music New Zealand.

To The Front is a paid holiday programme. Some sponsored spaces are available for Māori and Pasifika applicants. We also have an allocation for low-income families - see the application for more information.

Applicants don’t need any previous musical experience and participants will be at all different levels.

