Back & Bigger Than Ever - The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival 2024: Weekend Inspired By Indian Culture, Cuisine & Community

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival is set to return to Aotea Square and Queen Street on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October, promising a vibrant and expansive celebration of Indian culture.

To accommodate the growing number of attendees and participants, the festival footprint will be expanded this year. Visitors can look forward to enjoying activities on Lorne Street, within the Central City Library, and inside the Aotea Centre.

Stallholders and performers interested in participating are invited to apply now and register on the official festival website.

"We're looking for a variety of performances and food options from all parts of India - we want all regions to be represented," says Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Event Director of the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival, Duane Wichman-Evans, emphasising the inclusive nature of the event.

“This is an opportunity to be part of an event that celebrates diversity and brings the community together,” Duane Wichman-Evans says.

The festival will run from midday to 9pm on both days, featuring 150 performances across three stages. Attendees can indulge in a range of delicious sweet and savoury vegetarian delicacies, explore vibrant arts and crafts, enjoy fashion displays, participate in henna and yoga workshops, and witness a grand fireworks finale on Sunday night.

Delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, and in partnership with naming rights partner BNZ and founding partner Asia New Zealand Foundation, the festival exemplifies successful collaboration between the public and private sectors. This partnership reduces reliance on ratepayer funding while providing world-class cultural experiences, enhancing Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland's appeal as a great place to live, work, and visit.

For over 20 years, the Diwali Festival has been a highlight of the Tāmaki Makaurau events calendar. It brings together Indian communities, Aucklanders, and visitors in a unique celebration of Indian culture. What began as a one-day event with around a thousand attendees has grown into one of the city's biggest cultural events, attracting over 100,000 attendees per day.

The festival is a lively celebration of Indian culture, featuring modern and traditional Indian music, dance, food, and crafts. It provides a platform for Auckland’s Indian businesses, organisations, and individuals to showcase their talents and offerings. The event includes three dynamic performance zones: The Aotea Stage, The Street Zone, and The Queen Street Stage, all offering a fantastic array of vibrant and diverse performances.

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival is free to attend and is a family-friendly, smoke-free, alcohol-free, and vegetarian event. The festival will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday, 20 October from 9.50pm to 10pm.

For more information and to register, visit the official festival website.

