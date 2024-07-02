HOYTS Extends $10* Ticket Offer: Sunday Morning Sessions Before Noon

After a successful month of Sunday morning movie sessions, HOYTS has decided to extend its $10* ticket offer, giving audiences a wallet-friendly price for a superior cinema experience.

The Sunday Sessions $10* ticket offer applies to all guests, not just HOYTS Rewards Members, and is eligible for all movies commencing before noon each Sunday.

(Photo/Supplied)

HOYTS General Manager of Customer Engagement Brad Eaton said the $10* tickets have encouraged movie-goers to spend their Sunday morning out of the house, relaxing in front of the big screen.

"We have seen a great response to the discounted Sunday morning sessions, so we are very excited to extend this offer, providing the big screen experience at an affordable price,” Brad said.

"There’s no better way to start your Sunday than waking up to some movie magic, with a great lineup of releases coming to HOYTS this month.

“For those wanting more, guests can choose to upgrade their $10* tickets for an additional surcharge and opt for the thrilling D-BOX motion recliner experience, or the biggest, most immersive screens in Xtremescreen.”

Start your Sunday morning off by catching Disney Pixar’s box office smash Inside Out 2, which dives back into Riley’s mind as she faces unexpected changes with new emotions.

Despicable Me 4 is another popular release to end your weekend with a laugh. The new release welcomes Gru’s newest member of the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The highly anticipated prequel A Quiet Place: Day One will also be a hit for horror fans, as they experience the day the world went quiet. When New York is first invaded by alien creatures with ultrasonic hearing.

Also coming soon to HOYTS is Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson in Fly Me to The Moon, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

For more information on HOYTS’ Sunday morning $10* sessions including full terms and conditions, head to the HOYTS website.

*Valid for all movie sessions before 12:01pm on Sunday until offer withdrawn. Online booking fee and surcharges apply, excludes HOYTS LUX and special events. No further discounts apply. Loyalty tier discounts not applicable. Standard HOYTS Terms & Conditions apply.

© Scoop Media

