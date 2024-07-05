A Musical Revolution - Announced For Auckland

(Photo/Supplied)

In association with Elvis Presley Enterprises, international producer David Venn is thrilled to announce the New Zealand premiere season of Elvis: A Musical Revolution at the home of musicals, The Civic, this October.

Penned by acclaimed international writers, Elvis: A Musical Revolution transports audiences on an extraordinary journey through the life and music of rock ‘n’ roll superstar, Elvis Presley - from his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, through to his triumphant ’68 Comeback Special.

The musical features over 40 iconic hits, such as Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, That’s All Right, All Shook Up, Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Rockin’ Tonight, Don’t Be Cruel, Are You Lonesome, Return to Sender, Teddy Bear, A Big Hunk O’ Love, See See Rider, Can't Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation, Guitar Man and more.

This production comes direct from a sensational tour of Australia and will be brought to life by a star-studded cast, featuring award-winning choreography and incredible costumes.

Mainstage and television personality Rob Mallett (Home and Away, Aladdin, Singin’ In The Rain) will shine in the pivotal role of Elvis alongside Annie Chiswell in the role of Priscilla.

Adapted from David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone’s book Elvis the Musical, the production features orchestrations, arrangements and additional music and lyrics by David Abbinanti. Together, David and Sean have collaborated with Oscar and Grammy winners, working on a slew of hit internationally touring musicals such as Saturday Night Fever: The Musical and Ghost: The Musical.

“We are honoured to be tackling one of the world’s greatest icons through a Broadway musical. Elvis’ life is such fervent ground for this medium from his epic concerts to his unprecedented meteoric rise to fame. There was no roadmap, no guide, and no limit on what could be created. His journey, from dirt-poor shotgun shack Tupelo Mississippi to a singular name, ELVIS has fascinated generations and we’re excited to have him tell it in his own way,” they say.

Today’s announcement of Elvis: A Musical Revolution is being celebrated as a milestone for The Civic, breaking a two-year absence by international producers of musicals.

Opening on Friday, 11 October, at The Civic, Auckland, and playing for just three weeks, audiences are urged to move quickly to avoid disappointment. Pre-sales start today Friday, 5 July and all remaining seats will be available via TICKETMASTER tomorrow Saturday, 6 July. Tickets from $69*.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director Destination Annie Dundas says the musical is an exciting addition to Auckland’s entertainment line-up, which will offer audiences a stellar programme of local and international shows across the coming months. “We’re focused on delivering a world-class calendar of events for Auckland and we’re delighted to support the production of Elvis: A Musical Revolution in its season here. The show will be a big drawcard for audiences across Auckland and the rest of the country, and is the first in what promises to be a dynamic and exciting event offering for Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Elvis: A Musical Revolution is presented by David Venn Enterprises (The Wedding Singer) in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“Elvis’ unique voice, legendary hip swing and good humour have inspired many, as did the humility he is known for. With over one billion records sold worldwide, and a name that needs no introduction, Elvis is regarded as one of the most important figures of twentieth century popular culture. It’s incredibly exciting to bring new life to his story and celebrate the man, the icon, – the King of Rock ‘n Roll and the impact he made. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to the theatre to have a great time and get all shook up in their blue suede shoes!” says producer David Venn.

“The first time that I appeared on stage, it scared me to death. I really didn’t know what all the yelling was about. I didn’t realise that my body was moving. It’s a natural thing to me. So, to the manager backstage I said, ‘What’d I do? What’d I do?’ And he said, “Whatever it is, go back and do it again,” said Elvis Presley (in a 1972 taped interview used in MGM’s documentary “Elvis on Tour”).

A little less conversation and little more action. Are you all shook up?

Booking fees apply

