FAUX PRIX- That Looks Like A House

California’s FAUX PRIX (imagine if Leonard Cohen used Ableton) made their ‘anthematic’ dream-hop debut in May 2024 with the crescendoing ‘Walking in the Rain.’

New Zealand born singer, Bradley Hanan Carter (NO, 5 Billion in Diamonds, Steriogram) says their second single, the festival ready ‘That Looks like a House,’ was written for anyone who has ever had a mishap on a dating app... or otherwise stumbled across the strange world of projecting.

Originally dreamt up in the back of a west bound tour van somewhere near Marfa, TX at the end of 2015, FAUX PRIX became a catch-all diary for the subsequent eight years of life, love and living... experienced primarily by Carter, but also joined along the way by longtime friends, bandmates and collaborators Michael Guy Chislett (NO, The Academy Is), Devon Lee (Races). Spike Philips and Sean Daniel Stentz (both from Carter’s previous band NO).

FAUX PRIX’s debut single, ‘Walking in the Rain’ off their pending ‘From Metric to Imperial’ LP was released in May 2024 under their own OXBLOOD NAVY label.

FAUX PRIX’s second single, ‘That Looks like a House’ is out now.

