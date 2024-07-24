R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celebrating The Greatest Pop Divas In Music History

In the words of Beyoncé, "Who run the world? Girls."

Who's been running the pop diva charts since the dawn of pop music? GIRLS!!

Today we announce that four of New Zealand’s best-loved “girls” are set to pay homage to the most powerful divas in music history, with two very special concerts in Auckland and Christchurch this October.

Launching in Auckland at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on 10 October, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. promises an unforgettable journey through the chart-topping anthems of legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Nina Simone, Carole King, Celine Dion, Adele, Taylor Swift, Tina Turner and many more. The second concert will be at the Christchurch Town Hall on 26 October.

Featuring the extraordinary talents of Hall of Famer Annie Crummer (Netherworld Dancing Toys, When the Cats Away), soul and R&B star Deva Mahal (daughter of American blues musician Taj Mahal), Betty-Anne (Ardijah), and jazz queen Naomi Ferguson (The Music is Bond).

Backed by the sensational Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra in their respective cities, audiences will be transported to the heights of musical greatness, reliving the timeless classics and current hits that have defined generations.

The setlist will include Aretha’s Respect, Carole King’s I Feel the Earth Move, Taylor Swift’s Shake it Off, Amy Winehouse’s Valerie through to our own Margaret Ulrich’s Escaping.

Producer Ben McDonald (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) says divas are defined by their “extra-ness”.

“One of the reasons we love divas is their excess, that they can’t be contained,” says McDonald. “The diva raises the bar with a flourish, bringing a mix of vulnerability and strength to the spotlight. We’ve carefully curated the setlist so audiences can celebrate the magic of the best of the best sung by some of our best.”

Enjoy a fun night filled with nostalgia and pure entertainment with R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Tickets on sale now via Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

