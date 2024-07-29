Sublime With Rome Headlining New Years Eve At Brewtown Upper Hutt

(Photo/Supplied)

Brewtown Upper Hutt Announces, “Brew Years Eve” and a line up further cementing Upper Hutt as the regions hottest spot for live music.

Brewtown Upper Hutt is excited to announce its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve event, “Brew Years Eve,” set to take place on December 31st. An epic celebration of live music featuring headliners Sublime with Rome and The Black Seeds, Brew Years Eve promises to continue Brewtown Upper Hutt’s legacy as the ultimate party destination, with a jam-packed line-up, to celebrate the ringing in of the new year.

Headlined by powerhouse performances from international heavyweights Sublime with Rome and our very own The Black Seeds, alongside NZ hip hop icons Home Brew, the one-man-band wizardry of Andy Gartrell and Brewtown favourites and party stalwarts The Blueprint, who will be taking the crowd into the New Year with sing-along rock bangers! Brew Years Eve promises an epic evening of incredible live music featuring contemporary Kiwi classics such as ‘So True’ and ‘Cool Me Down’ courtesy of South Pacific reggae, funk, and soul pioneers The Black Seeds and the eternal anthems of Sublime with Rome including ‘Santeria,’ ‘What I Got,’ ‘40oz to Freedom’ and many more.

Brewtown General Manager Phil Gorman says “We are delighted to be bringing another international artist of this level to Brewtown with Sublime with Rome being just the beginning of an exciting summer of music events being held at Brewtown. We had some amazing success with several music events last summer that has put Brewtown on the map with several big promoters across the country wanting to use Brewtown as a

location. This is huge for the Wellington region and Upper Hutt on New Years Eve and likely to sell out, so I’d encourage everyone to get in early to avoid missing out.”

Event Details:

Date: December 31st

Time: 4:00 PM until 1:00 AM

Location: Brewtown Upper Hutt, New Zealand

Tickets: Tickets for Brew Years Eve are available now and can be purchased through our official ticketing website www.brewtown.co.nz/bye24. As with all Brewtown events, we strongly recommend securing tickets now before the event sells out.

About Brewtown Upper Hutt:

Brewtown Upper Hutt is New Zealand’s premier Craft Beer and Entertainment destination. Located in the heart of Upper Hutt, Brewtown is your very own craft beer village with many on-site breweries, a boutique distillery, food pop-up’s and more. We’ve got Go-Karting, Ice Skating, Bowling, Axe Throwing, Mini-Putt, Escape Rooms, Blacksmithing…and of course incredible event spaces.

Join us at Brewtown Upper Hutt for Brew Years Eve and make your New Year’s celebration one to truly remember.

