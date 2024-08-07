Bake A Difference For Animals In Need

Calling all eaters and treaters. All dreamers and butter ‘n’ sugar creamers.

SPCA’s sweetest fundraiser is back with Cupcake Day.

The fundraiser encourages members of the public to host a morning tea or a cake stall at school, work, or anywhere their community gathers. All proceeds go directly to fund the work of rehabilitating and rehoming vulnerable animals.

SPCA Events Manager Elinor Birch says you don’t have to be the one that dons the apron and does the baking.

“Cupcake Day is for everyone, perhaps your interest is in eating and donating.”

Anyone wanting to take part can create a fundraising page via the website cupcakeday.spca.nz registrations are open now.

“Cupcake Day is Wednesday 18 September, but you can sell cupcakes on any day that suits you,” says Ms Birch.

“Recipes for cupcakes can be found on SPCA’s website along with important advice and tips on how to make ‘pupcakes’ for your canine friends too.”

More than 33,000 animals came through SPCA’s doors last year, some needing veterinary treatment, others needing behavioural rehabilitation and many thousands needing loving homes. Money raised from cupcake day helps support this vital work.

“We expect bakers to get quite competitive, already in planning the return of Cupcake Day discussions have erupted about what separates a cupcake from a muffin,” Ms Birch says.

“There’ll be strong views on this, I suspect the answer lies in the icing.”

Iconic Bluebells Cakery will be selling animal themed cupcakes for the occasion and everyone who raises $250 or more will be entered to win a KitchenAid Velvet Blue Stand Mixer valued at over a thousand dollars.

“The real winners are the animals though,” says Ms Birch.

“Cupcake Day is for the animals who need our time, energy, compassion, and care. Your contribution is vital for this work and bound to leave a lovely taste in your mouth too.”

About SPCA

SPCA is the voice for neglected, abandoned, or abused animals of New Zealand. With 28 Centres nationwide, we are the country’s biggest animal charity.

Our mission is to improve the welfare of all animals in New Zealand. We work to achieve our mission ina number ofways – from nationwidedesexinginitiatives to reduce the number of unwanted pets, to working with schools to educate the next generation of animal owners.

We also uphold the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and prosecute where necessary. SPCA is the only charity in New Zealand entrusted to do this vital work.

© Scoop Media

