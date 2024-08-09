Vietnam Veterans’ Day 2024: 60 Years Since Engineers Deployed To Vietnam

The national commemoration to mark Vietnam Veterans’ Day will be held on Sunday 18 August at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

"We invite people to attend this year’s national commemoration to mark Vietnam Veterans’ Day at Pukeahu," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Tumu Whakarae Secretary for Culture and Heritage and Chief Executive.

National Army Museum Te Mata Toa. Reference: 1992.2160-6705 New Zealand Army Detachment Vietnam (NEWZAD) engineers Lance Corporal W. Williams (left) and Craftsman M.E. Bergerson (right) work on a bridge in South Vietnam, circa 1964. (Photo/Supplied)

"This year acknowledges 60 years since a New Zealand engineering team arrived in Vietnam - a year before combat troops were sent.

"In June 1964, a 25-strong non-combatant engineer unit (NEWZAD) was deployed to Vietnam to work on reconstruction projects, such as road and bridge building, in Binh Duong province," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Combat involvement began a year later, when NEWZAD was withdrawn. By the end of the conflict, more than 3000 New Zealand military personnel and more than 200 civilian medical and aid workers had travelled from New Zealand to assist the people of South Vietnam.

Thirty-nine New Zealanders lost their lives during the conflict, including two civilians serving with the Red Cross and civilian surgical team. Many others were wounded with some impacts of war continuing to affect New Zealanders and the people of Vietnam to this day.

"The Vietnam War is often described as the longest and most contentious military experience of the twentieth century and had a significant political and cultural impact for New Zealand.

"The commemoration is an opportunity to reflect on the service and sacrifice of the New Zealanders who took part in the Vietnam War, as well as the ongoing impact of war on veterans and their families," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

