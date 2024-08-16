Wellington’s Rising Star Dani Josie Brings Pop-Punk Back With Debut Single

Independent pop-punk singer-songwriter Dani Josie has burst onto the music scene with the release of her debut single ‘Go Go Go’. Available now on all streaming platforms, the upbeat track is an unapologetically honest and catchy confession about an addiction to chasing red flags in relationships.

“It’s that feeling when you’re in the excitement of a new relationship and you begin to see red flags,” Dani explains. “You just know you should run in the opposite direction, but you can’t and it’s so much more fun not to. Somehow, the red flags are addictive. It gives you a rush. The toxicity can feel like a drug.”

Pop-punk is facing a global resurgence with Avril Lavigne playing at Glastonbury, Paramore opening for Taylor Swift, and newer artists like Olivia Rodrigo and WILLOW bringing the sound to mainstream radio. Now Dani is revitalising this sound in Aotearoa.

A true product of the Y2K era, Josie is influenced by these pop-punk icons as well as the storytelling chops of folk and country artists like Noah Kahan and Morgan Wallen.

‘Go Go Go’ is produced by Devin Abrams (Drax Project, Six60, Fat Freddy’s Drop), who has high hopes for Dani’s musical potential.

“Dani merges her raw experiences and feelings towards relationships while staying connected to the fun aspects of pop. ‘Go Go Go’ is an exciting debut into the pop landscape in New Zealand and the world,” says Abrams.

Nineteen-year-old Dani boldly leans into sharing the lows alongside the highs of relationships. “Chasing red flags isn’t something I’m proud of, but it’s honest. And it’s something I think a lot of people can relate to. I feel like there are lots of songs out there about the heartbreak of leaving something that’s toxic. I wanted ‘Go Go Go’ to be a real depiction of the high you feel before it comes crashing down.”

Fans can experience Dani Josie live with her upcoming single release show on August 21 at San Fran’s Eyegum Free Wednesday in Wellington.

With her upcoming releases, Dani wants to show her audiences the power of being bold and vulnerable.

“My music is about the real parts of life. It’s a 2AM heart to heart over Facetime, or loud belly laughing in public. It’s singing at the top of your lungs or dancing in the rain. It’s saying how you really feel.”

‘Go Go Go’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

