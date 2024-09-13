The Post Brings World-Renowned Photography Exhibition To Wellington

The Post newspaper understands the profound impact of photography, which is why we are thrilled to present the prestigious 2024 World Press Photo exhibition. This remarkable event will be showcased in Wellington for an exclusive three-week engagement, in partnership with the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts and with the generous support of the Netherlands Embassy.

This globally acclaimed showcase of photojournalism will be on display each day, 10 am till 5 pm, from Saturday, 21st September to Sunday, 13th October 2024, at the Asteron Centre's Ground Floor, conveniently located opposite Wellington Railway Station.

The World Press Photo Foundation, established in 1955, is a leading organization in visual journalism.

Its annual contest recognizes and rewards the best in photojournalism and documentary photography, attracting entries from professional photographers worldwide.

The resulting exhibition tours over 40 countries, showcasing powerful visual stories that capture the most pressing issues of our time.

This year's exhibition features winning photographs from four categories:

Singles, Stories, Long-Term Projects, and Open Format. These images, selected from over 60,000 entries submitted by photographers from 130 countries, represent the pinnacle of photojournalism and visual storytelling.

The Singles category showcases individual photographs that capture pivotal moments. Stories present a series of images that delve deeper into specific narratives.

Long-Term Projects highlight the dedication of photographers who commit years to documenting complex issues storytelling techniques.

Tracy Watkins, Editor of The Post, emphasizes the significance of this exhibition:

"In an era dominated by digital media and instant information, press photography remains a powerful medium for conveying truth and sparking meaningful dialogue.

“The World Press Photo exhibition demonstrates the enduring impact of visual journalism.

“These images document our world and challenge us to see it from new perspectives, fostering empathy and understanding across cultures and borders.

“We are honoured to bring this important exhibition to Wellington, offering our community a window into the most pressing global issues of our time.”

Wayne Newman, President of the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, is proud to continue a tradition of presenting the annual Exhibition in Wellington City.

“The NZAFA has proudly hosted and presented the World Press Photo Exhibition over many years at the NZAFA Gallery, witnessing first-hand the impact these images and associated stories have on the thousands of attendees.

“This exhibition makes a significant contribution to Wellington’s continued role as Cultural Capital.”

“The stimulus and debate it provides our local photographic artists is considerable and some outstanding art might be expected from the experience and emotional effect this Exhibition has on attendees”

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for Students and Under 14s.

This accessible pricing ensures that a wide audience can experience this thought-provoking collection of images.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the world's best photojournalism and engage with the stories that have shaped our global narrative over the past year.

The 2024 World Press Photo exhibition promises to be an eye-opening and inspiring event for photography enthusiasts, journalists, artists and the general public alike.

See the 4 Global Winners Photos (next page) with thumbnails and captions. The full size versions are in the Press Kit for you to use as required.

WORLD PRESS PHOTO GLOBAL WEBSITE https://www.worldpressphoto.org

