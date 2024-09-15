RU-ready Palmy? Rupaul’s Drag Race Stars Set To Slay Palmy Drag Fest!

30 August

Palmerston North, brace yourselves! The queens are coming, and they're bringing the glamour, the glitter, and all the fierce fabulousness you can handle. This October, RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Spankie Jackzon, Kita Mean, and Hannah Conda are descending upon Palmy for a drag extravaganza like no other.

What started as a modest show at the Globe Theatre in 2021 has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, drawing over 1,300 fans from across Aotearoa—and even Australia—to the iconic Regent on Broadway. "We've got tickets sold from Auckland to Christchurch, and even across the Tasman! It’s a massive party, and there's nothing like watching people voguing down the aisles," says Henrique Beirao, the mastermind behind Palmy Drag Fest and the dazzling alter ego, Rhubarb Rouge who plays mother hem and hosts the show.

Born from Beirao's passion for celebrating diversity after performing as Rhubarb Rouge overseas, Palmy Drag Fest has become a beacon of inclusivity and community spirit. “The support we've received is overwhelming. Our first three years sold out completely, and now, we’re attracting international queens eager to be part of the magic,” Beirao shares.

This year’s festival promises to be the best yet, with a star-studded lineup including RuPaul Drag Race UK Vs The World sensation Hannah Conda and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under champions Kita Mean and Spankie Jackzon, who is now back on screens on TVNZ’s Celebrity Treasure Island. Spanning five days of drag-tastic events, the festival will feature a Rainbow Fair, Drag Bingo, Drag Brunch, the New Zealand premiere of Spankie Jackzon’s solo show, Drag Storytime: Sassy Adults Edition, and culminates in the biggest drag show NZ has ever seen at the Regent Theatre—followed by an epic after-party at Brew Union.

“Drag is for everyone,” Beirao emphasizes. “Whether you’re a curious first-timer or a seasoned fan, we’ve got something for you. Every year, we see new faces becoming part of the drag family, and we love it. Allies, newbies, and drag devotees alike—come along, sing, dance, and celebrate with the Rainbow community at the Big Drag Show!”

Don’t miss out on this electrifying experience! Tickets for all events during the festival, running from October 2 to 6, 2024, are on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit www.palmydrag.com.

