Stellar Cast For The Kingdom Of Bling

Fifty years after launching himself into stardom as the creator of the The Rocky Horry Show, today we can reveal that Richard O’Brien will return to the stage as The Narrator in his new production, THE KINGDOM OF BLING.

Richard – now considered one of the world’s greatest living playwrights with a distinct voice that’s craved by filmmakers worldwide – will head up a star-studded cast for the production that tours New Zealand in October and November, with all royalties going to the Starship Children’s Hospital in perpetuity.

Starring alongside him in this satirical fairytale that takes pot-shots at the American political scene -- in particular, one “orange slug” -- are some of our finest actors and musicians.

Shortland Street star Paul Barrett (aka Stanley Thompson) steps into the pivotal role of The He, sporting Trump-esque tones; while Rima Te Wiata MNZM, fresh from her role as The Matron in the New Zealand feature film, We Were Dangerous, will play The Mother.

One of Pop-up Globe’s favourites (Sir Toby, Twelfth Night) and big screen (The Power of the Dog, Far North, Time Bandits) actresses Bryonny Skillington will play The Daughter while Mr Fox will be played by Indian Ink star Justin Rogers.

In the role of The Giant is musical theatre star (Charlie, Kinky Boots; Lord Farquaad, Shrek) and Variety Artist Club’s reigning Top Male Artist, Nic Kyle.

Straight from leading the band in the critically-acclaimed production of We Will Rock You in Wellington, Zac Johns will take up the role of Musical Director in The Kingdom of Bling.

THE KINGDOM OF BLING is set in "a time of confusion, when so many madly, strange beliefs collide. A time when kindness had been demonised, while crafty blindness wined and dined in a world it had divided”.

THE KINGDOM OF BLING breaks the fourth wall, giving audiences the rare treat of playing along with one of the world’s most celebrated authors and actors whose production has been performed in 20 different languages and been seen by 30 million people globally. As a bonus track, the The KINGDOM OF BLING tour will feature a second act – a Q&A with O’Brien talking about his life, The Rocky Horror Show, the theatre and inspiration for his latest project.

O’Brien wrote The Rocky Horror Show in 1973 and it has remained in continuous production since. From 1990 to 1993, he presented the UK game show The Crystal Maze. He also provides the voice of Lawrence Fletcher in the Disney Channel animated series Phineas and Ferb (2008–2015; 2024–present), as well as its two films (2011 and 2020). His other acting credits include Flash Gordon (1980), Robin of Sherwood (1985), Spice World (1997), Ever After (1998), Dungeons & Dragons (2000), and Elvira's Haunted Hills (2001).

The KINGDOM OF BLING promises a very special night of wacky, off-the-wall satirical commentary by our national treasure. It is on sale now via Ticketek, Ticketmaster and Eventfinda.

© Scoop Media

