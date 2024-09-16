Northland Food & Beverage Event Builds Momentum

TRIP TO SIP The Gables-362 wine tasting – A wide range of unique experiences will be included in the Savour Northland festival (pictured here, wine tasting at The Gables restaurant, Russell)[Photo/Supplied]

Savour Northland, a region-wide celebration of food and drinks, is building momentum with over 70 events confirmed between 04 and 28 October 2024.

Events spanning across the Taitokerau Northland region will incorporate locally inspired dishes, special one-off events, culinary collaborations, and immersive workshops, says Savour Northland Logistics Director, Lesley Lucas.

“It’s been amazing to see the engagement and excitement from the Northland food and beverage sector, who have jumped on board and thrown their support behind Savour Northland. The lineup of experiences is growing by the day, including everything from cocktail-making workshops, exciting collaborations between Northland’s best restaurants, vineyards and breweries, fantastic one-off events like Island Fusion Night at Urupukapuka Island.”

Savour Northland organisers have also announced the Savour Northland Challenge, which will see restaurants, cafes and even food trucks compete to present the ultimate representation of Northland on a plate or in a glass.

Entrants will be judged on various criteria including their use of locally sourced ingredients, creativity, presentation and level of service. Notable entries include Sage Restaurant (Paroa Bay), The Gumdigger’s Café (Matakohe), Origin Northland (Waipu), Remarkables (Mangonui), and The Gables Restaurant (Russell).

Savour Northland has been developed in collaboration with the local hospitality and producer industry, with seed funding support from Northland Inc and the Regional Events Fund.

Northland Inc Head of Destination, Tania Burt, says:

“It is fantastic to see positive momentum building around the Savour Northland event. The number of confirmed events reflects the passion of the regional food and beverage industry, who have been working to bring such an event to life for years. Lifting the visibility and profile of our industry and fostering collaboration are integral to this event activity.”

Supporting efforts to draw visitors north, domestic marketing activity is underway for Savour Northland, spreading the word to potential visitors from across New Zealand. Major partners Northland Inc, The Northern Advocate, NZME, Coast FM and Cuisine Magazine are supporting the event alongside Northland Winegrowers Association, Explore Group, Air New Zealand Grabaseat, Luxury Accommodation Collective, and Hospitality New Zealand.

“The calibre of partners and sponsors who have come on board to support Savour Northland highlight that appetite is high for this type of food and beverage event in the region. Coupled with the enthusiasm from the food and beverage sector, the Northland region is ready to welcome visitors for unique and memorable experiences this October.” says Burt.

A full list of Savour Northland events and Savour Northland Challenge entries can be found at www.savournorthland.com.

When: Friday, 4 October – Monday, 28 October 2024

Where: Across Taitokerau Northland

