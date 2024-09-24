ASH The Singles Tour 1994-2024 | From Jack Names The Planets To Race The Night

Northern Ireland’s ASH bring their high-energy, punky pop genius back to NZ for The Singles Tour

This Tour will feature the best moments from the trio’s hit-laden career including Kung Fu, Girl from Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger, A Life Less Ordinary, Shining Light, Burn Baby Burn, Walking Barefoot as well as their last two singles Usual Places and Race The Night and much, much more.

The band recently released their acclaimed eighth and UK Top 20 album Race The Night, it marks the band's first album in five years and also, features new live favourite Like A God which they can’t wait to play live alongside all the anthems we know and love.

Join ASH and their indie pop zest that we all know and love on The Singles Tour

ASH October 2024 New Zealand Tour Dates

Tuesday 15th October – WELINGTON - San Fran

Wednesday 16th October – AUCKLAND - Tuning Fork

TICKETS:

On Sale Now From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/ash-2024/

