Australian Band Screamfeeder Announce Aotearoa NZ 2025 Tour

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 7:55 pm
Press Release: Chris Familton Publicity

Contradictions and dualities abound within Screamfeeder, and therein lies their beauty. They’re the band whose songs are imprinted into the DNA of every Australian music-lover who came of age in the 90’s and 00’s. A band of eternally-youthful fuzz-pop darlings who, however improbably, have continued to play together for 30 years, release eight studio albums, numerous live albums, EPs and compilations, and somehow have not only gotten better, but have become even more loved. A band that combines loud with beautiful, intense with joyous, chaotic with precise and pulls it all together in a way that very few acts ever manage.

Their latest album, entitled simply Five Rooms, and mixed by Beau Sorenson (Superchunk, Bob Mould) and Travis Harrison (Guided By Voices, Built To Spill), was released to unanimous acclaim in May 2022. It’s another Screamfeeder classic, mixing sharp pop hooks with slower wall-of-guitar anthems, an album unlike anything else at the moment and proof that great songwriters like Tim Steward and Kellie Lloyd never lose their touch. 

“After five years of waiting, Brisbane alt-rock icons Screamfeeder have returned with their triumphant new album, Five Rooms… it’s Screamfeeder at their very best.”
Rolling Stone
After a November 2024 tour with fellow legends Bluebottle Kiss, and four sold-out December shows with the Hoodoo Gurus, Screamfeeder return to Aotearoa for the first time in maybe twenty years. See for yourself what everyone is saying – this band is at the peak of its live power.

Screamfeeder believe in writing good songs and performing them like their lives depend on it. Old school? Shit yeah, and proud of it.

“Five Rooms is a thunderous and evocative album: filled with a certain melodic sweetness that is underpinned by a raw, organic instrumentation with shades of light and darkness, subtle at times, fuzzy and muscular at other times. This is a band at their very best, showing creativity has no use by date.”
Backseat Mafia

© Scoop Media

