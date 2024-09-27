Love Of Books And Reading Foremost With Kiwi Kids

On the eve of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Term 3 holidays, Whitcoulls announce their influential 2024 Kids’ Top 50 Books list (Friday, September 27, at 5:00am); an annual event for over 25 years and one Kiwi children respond to with enthusiasm.

Whitcoulls Book Manager, Joan Mackenzie, says, “This year, 36% of books on the Top 50 are from New Zealand writers, and 24% are new to the List. Such is our Kiwi kids’ love of reading, many of the voting papers arrived complete with ringing endorsements; some even included lovingly detailed illustrations to support their favourite book.”

The dynamic mix of titles featured in this year’s Top 50 reflects our young children’s reading tastes and habits, not least their appetite for homegrown stories and books in established series – but also, their willingness to pick up something new. Mackenzie says that Whitcoulls are aways thrilled when a lesser-known title makes the cut, bringing a book to the forefront which may evolve into an ongoing favourite or classic read.

Acclaimed New Zealand author Lynley Dodd again claims the number one spot with her signature book Hairy Maclary, followed by Harry Potter at number two, and Dav Pilkey’s popular Dog Man claiming third place. Classics which have delighted many generations again make their presence felt, not least The Gruffalo (#8), The Wonky Donkey (#11) and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (#17).

Notable among local writers is popular New Zealand author James Russell who has three series in the Top 50 – Dragon Defenders (#16), Children of the Rush (#18) and Dragon Brothers (#31). Other Kiwi authors to make the cut include Kat Quin with Kuwi’s First Egg (#4), Betty and Alan Gilderdale’s The Little Yellow Digger (#7), and Craig Phillips’ Aroha’s Way (#13).

“There’s a wide range of options for various age groups – from picture books for very small children through to narrative texts for independent readers, as well as the inclusion of many new books just waiting to be discovered by a wider readership. These include Mia and Leo Go Wild (#14) by Gillian Candler and Gavin Mouldey, Detective Beans (#23) by Li Chen and Piki te Ora (#26) by Hira Nathan and Jessie Eyre,” says Mackenzie.

The Whitcoulls Kids’ Top 50 for 2024 gives parents and caregivers confidence when choosing books for children, knowing that thousands of the nation’s young readers already love them.

The 2024 List will be published online at www.whitcoulls.co.nz

