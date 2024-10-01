Nelson Welcomes The New Zealand Senior & Junior Open Table Tennis Championships

Nelson will proudly host the New Zealand Senior & Junior Open Table Tennis Championships from 5 to 13 October 2024 at Saxton Stadium. This is the first time Nelson will host this prestigious event, marking an exciting moment for both the city and the local table tennis community.

The New Zealand Senior & Junior Open Championships, is one of the most important events on the Table Tennis New Zealand (TTNZ) calendar, attracting over 300 players. The tournament will bring a lot of energy to Nelson, and spectators can enjoy the action for free, making this a great opportunity for the community to watch top-level table tennis.

Tim King, Mayor of Tasman, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating: "It’s great to see this event come to the Nelson Tasman region for the first time. To all the competitors, good luck in your games ahead – I hope our local players will give you a run for your money and we get to win some of the silverware."

Mayor Tim King will officially open the event on 5 October 2024 at 8.30 am at Saxton Stadium.

Izania Downie, CEO of TTNZ shared, “TTNZ is focused on bringing its tournaments to different regions to encourage participation in the sport. By hosting events across the country, we aim to make table tennis more accessible and inclusive, creating opportunities for players of all ages and abilities. This approach supports the growth of local clubs and helps develop new talent. Our member association Table Tennis Nelson shares this commitment, offering opportunities for players of all ages and abilities. Table Tennis Nelson’s initiatives, including its weekly Parkinson’s table tennis group and the TT Kidz programme, which introduces table tennis to children aged 6-11, are excellent examples of how the sport is making a positive impact in the community. Additionally, Table Tennis Nelson offers junior coaching and a social club, further enhancing opportunities for players of all ages and abilities to engage with table tennis.’’

The success of this event is made possible through the support of the Nelson Regional Development Agency and the Nelson City Council, whose contributions are vital in bringing this prestigious championship to Nelson.

TTNZ and the Nelson Regional Development Agency are excited to work together to make this championship a success, showing that Nelson is a great place for sports events.

