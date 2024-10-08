BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival 2024 Prepares To Light Up The City Centre With Exciting New Celebrations

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited presents an array of exciting new additions for the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival 2024, promising an even more diverse and immersive experience for attendees.

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival 2024 will be held on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October but this year celebrations will kick off early with a spectacular 3D projection mapping on the Auckland Town Hall, starting from Monday 14 October.

"This visual feast will bring the essence of Diwali to life, combining cutting-edge technology with traditional storytelling, and build anticipation for the weekend festival," says Duane Wichman-Evans, Event Director for the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Other fresh elements at this year’s celebrations include a Lightbox art exhibition on Bledisloe Lane showcasing the vibrant works of artists Tiffany Singh and Jessie Kanji. A week-long Bollywood movie marathon at Event Cinemas and a classic Bollywood photo booth with props at Aotea Centre will allow attendees to immerse themselves in cinema-themed fun.

Along with these exciting new attractions, traditional Diwali favourites will be present in abundance – from delicious food stall dishes to vibrant arts and crafts including intricate henna designs and a lively array of performances lighting up the festival. "We are proud to share the festive spirit of Diwali with everyone in Auckland," says Jaswinder Kaur, chef at Heritage Cuisine of India and one of the returning food stall holders at the festival. "Each of our dishes will offer a taste of the history and culture that are at the heart of Diwali," she says.

Adding to the festival's offerings are two insightful forums: "Indian Cooking Made Easy " and "The Young Entrepreneurs of Auckland," both taking place inside the Aotea Centre. These forums aim to engage the community in the rich culinary traditions and innovative spirit of Auckland’s youth.

The Aotea Centre will also host 'Colour of Diwali', an art exhibition displaying a kaleidoscope of colours and themes representative of Indian culture, as well as seeing a return of the popular free yoga classes.

Nick Hill, Chief Executive at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, is excited about the festival’s growth and its role in enriching Auckland's cultural landscape. "The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival not only celebrates the Indian community's significant contributions to our city but also offers a platform for all Aucklanders to engage with and appreciate this rich culture. As this region’s economic and cultural agency, we are proud to deliver one of New Zealand’s largest cultural festivals," says Nick Hill.

Dan Huggins, CEO of BNZ says: "Diwali celebrates light, new beginnings, and coming together - values that resonate with all Aucklanders. As proud sponsors for the second year, we’re excited about the fantastic opportunity this festival provides to experience the warmth and vibrancy of our diverse community."

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival is free, family-friendly, smoke-free, alcohol-free, and vegetarian.

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the renewal of life. For more than 20 years, the festival has been a feature on Auckland’s events calendar, bringing together the Indian communities, fellow Aucklanders and visitors in celebrating a festival like no other.

The festival had over 65,000 attendees in 2023. With the festival footprint expanding to include Lorne Street, the Central City Library, Event Cinemas, and the Aotea Centre, the festival is set to attract even more visitors this year.

For the full schedule, please visit www.aucklandnz.com/diwali

