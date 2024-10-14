Supertonic Choir To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With A Night Of All-Out 90s Nostalgia!

In its 10th anniversary year, the innovative Supertonic choir of Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington is excited to announce the details of the final concert series for 2024.

Through 2024 Supertonic has been celebrating all things.. well.. Supertonic! A classical concert exploring relationships between kindred composers, separated by centuries and Whakarongo - a celebration of the composers and voices of Aotearoa. To finish up the year, and showing just how versatile this choir is, they’ll be winding back the clock taking you back to the soundtrack of millennial childhoods.

On Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November, Supertonic will present three performances of It’s All Coming Back: A Supertonic 90s Mix-Tape at the place where creativity begins in Wellington - Te Auaha. If you’re looking for an experience that will take you back to when you didn’t need to know what an iPod was - then this one’s for you.

For the choir's founding Music Director Isaac Stone and many of the singers there will be more than a sprinkling of nostalgia in the air, not only singing the songs they grew up with, but also reflecting on the adventure the choir has had over its first decade. Stone says he always had a clear idea of the space Supertonic could fill in Wellington’s performing arts scene.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“From the very beginning, we wanted to be the ‘everything’ choir - a choir that does classical, contemporary, art music to indie music and everything in between. The most important thing is that whatever it is we do, we always do it incredibly well”. But even Stone was surprised by how quickly the Supertonic juggernaut came together “By our second year the choir had already ballooned to the 50 strong choir it is today. I distinctly remember walking into the room on the first day with this incredible energy in the room, and lifted my hands to conduct and the sound was just there. I knew from that moment we were going to do things no one else was doing.”

The years that followed has seen the choir perform rock concerts in student bars, beautiful ethereal music in cathedrals, and even belted out jazz in wine cellars, very much delivering on the original vision for the choir and having plenty of fun along the way.

This show will be a throw-back to the time when you just had to hope you’d catch your favourite song on the radio in time to tape it. Mix-tapes were random, but always made with love. Were you a fan of the pop princess or the boy band? Perhaps rock or emo was more your thing. This concert has something for everyone - from Boyz II Men to the Smashing Pumpkins, Britney Spears to Radiohead. You’ll also hear music from closer to home with songs from The Muttonbirds and Crowded House, and of course the queen of divas herself - Celine Dion.

So dig out your double denim, and your hypercolor t-shirt and get yourself and your friends ready for a night of all-out nostalgia! Supported by a full rock band and string quartet, for the final concert series of the year Supertonic is ready to party like it’s 1999 (and 1998, and 1997, and… you get the picture!).

It’s All Coming Back

29 – 30 November 2024

Te Auaha, Wellington

Tickets $38/$28

Tickets available from www.supertonic.org.nz from Wednesday 16 October.

© Scoop Media

