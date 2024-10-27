900 Pages Of 136-year-old Māori Manuscript For The Book Of Mormon Located And Made Available To The Public

October 26th, 2024

The manuscript was written in 1888 for the publication of the 1st Edition Te Pukapuka a Mormona. It consists of 900 pages of handwritten manuscript in dark ink. The digital copy includes 1800 images including the front and back of each page. Final edits and notes in red ink are visible on most of the pages.

Area Church History Manager, Dr Melanie Riwai-Couch, explained, “the translation of the Book of Mormon into reo Māori was contributed to by a number of American missionaries, male and female, as well as local Māori members of the Church in the mid to late 1880s. This manuscript is the final printer’s copy, we have determined that it is handwritten by early missionary, Sister Georgina Marriott.”

This manuscript provides an authentic glimpse into the dedication and faith of those who worked to make the Book of Mormon accessible to Māori speakers. It will be a precious taonga and resource for members of the Church as well as Māori language exponents.

The first page of the manuscript for Te Pukapuka a Moromona / Supplied The second page of the manuscript for Te Pukapuka a Moromona / Supplied

Elder Peter F. Meurs Area President for the Pacific Area said, “In this week’s Come Follow Me study, Mormon speaks of the coming forth of the Book of Mormon “And now behold, I say unto you that when the Lord shall see fit, in his wisdom, that these sayings shall come unto the Gentiles, according to his word, then ye may know that the covenant which the Lord hath made with the children of Israel ... is already beginning to be fulfilled.” (in 3 Nephi 29:1) This historical record of the early translation of the Book of Mormon into Māori is a testimony to the importance of this sacred record to the early Māori saints.”

Māori language expert and advocate, Dr Jeremy Tātere McLeod, said, “The release of this manuscript for the Māori translation of the Book of Mormon: Te Pukapuka a Moromona, including the in-text corrections, o`ers an invaluable resource for Māori language enthusiasts and scholars. Beyond its spiritual significance to Church members, this work provides unique insights into the translation and editing process, allowing us to see the linguistic decisions and cultural considerations made by both translators and editors. The manuscript’s annotated changes serve as a learning tool, revealing how interpretations evolved and where refinements were necessary.”

The Māori manuscript of The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ will be available from today in the online Church History Catalog at https://catalog.churchofjesuschrist.org/assets/b9842200-c749-4574-b315-3c520f7f59ea/0/0 or by using the QR code provided.

