Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Global Comedy Stars Felicity Ward And Tape Face Join Best Foods Comedy Gala Line Up

Monday, 25 November 2024, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

The New Zealand Comedy Trust is delighted to announce the first international and local acts taking to the stage at next year’s Best Foods Comedy GalaFelicity Ward, Tape Face and Eli Matthewson. The ultimate night of laughs will be hosted by Hayley Sproull on 2 May in Auckland and 3 May in Wellington, kicking off the annual 2025 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.

From across the ditch is comedy powerhouse and star of The Office Australia, Felicity Ward. Known for her iconic screen roles, TV appearances and her international multi-award winning stand-up comedy tours, Felicity’s no-filter, authentic and hilarious attitude to life has made her a darling of critics and fans alike. Audiences may also recognise her from Taika Waititi's Time Bandits, Thank God You're Here, Have You Been Paying Attention? and Spicks and Specks.

Back in New Zealand for his first show in years, Tape Face has been thrilling audiences with his unique style of comedy across the globe, and now he’s set to hit the Gala stage. After reaching the finals of America's Got Talent in 2016, Tape Face has reached international acclaim with his AGT performances reaching 220 million views on YouTube, and is currently starring in his own residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In 2012 he was nominated for the Fred Award for his show The Boy with Tape on his Face.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Also joining the line-up is Eli Matthewson, a popular guest on Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, 7 Days, and competitor on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Treasure Island. Eli won the coveted Fred Award for Best NZ show at the Comedy Fest in 2021. He’s one half of the dream team behind the popular podcast, The Male Gayz alongside co-host Chris Parker, and is easily one of the country’s leading voices in comedy.

More acts will be announced in 2025. Comedy enthusiasts throughout Aotearoa won’t miss out either, with the Best Foods Comedy Gala in Auckland filmed exclusively for THREE.

The 2025 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from 2 – 25 May, with the full programme to be announced in March 2025.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 