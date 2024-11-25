Global Comedy Stars Felicity Ward And Tape Face Join Best Foods Comedy Gala Line Up

The New Zealand Comedy Trust is delighted to announce the first international and local acts taking to the stage at next year’s Best Foods Comedy Gala – Felicity Ward, Tape Face and Eli Matthewson. The ultimate night of laughs will be hosted by Hayley Sproull on 2 May in Auckland and 3 May in Wellington, kicking off the annual 2025 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.

From across the ditch is comedy powerhouse and star of The Office Australia, Felicity Ward. Known for her iconic screen roles, TV appearances and her international multi-award winning stand-up comedy tours, Felicity’s no-filter, authentic and hilarious attitude to life has made her a darling of critics and fans alike. Audiences may also recognise her from Taika Waititi's Time Bandits, Thank God You're Here, Have You Been Paying Attention? and Spicks and Specks.

Back in New Zealand for his first show in years, Tape Face has been thrilling audiences with his unique style of comedy across the globe, and now he’s set to hit the Gala stage. After reaching the finals of America's Got Talent in 2016, Tape Face has reached international acclaim with his AGT performances reaching 220 million views on YouTube, and is currently starring in his own residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In 2012 he was nominated for the Fred Award for his show The Boy with Tape on his Face.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Also joining the line-up is Eli Matthewson, a popular guest on Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, 7 Days, and competitor on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Treasure Island. Eli won the coveted Fred Award for Best NZ show at the Comedy Fest in 2021. He’s one half of the dream team behind the popular podcast, The Male Gayz alongside co-host Chris Parker, and is easily one of the country’s leading voices in comedy.

More acts will be announced in 2025. Comedy enthusiasts throughout Aotearoa won’t miss out either, with the Best Foods Comedy Gala in Auckland filmed exclusively for THREE.

The 2025 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from 2 – 25 May, with the full programme to be announced in March 2025.

© Scoop Media

