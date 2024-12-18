Netball NZ Announces 2025 Domestic Events Calendar

Netball New Zealand is pleased to confirm its three major domestic events for the 2025 calendar.

The Netball NZ U18 Champs will be played at Waitakere Netball Centre in Auckland from 7-10 July and will again feature a men’s grade for the third time.

The men’s division was introduced in 2023, and this year attracted six teams with Waitakere defending its title.

The purpose-built indoor facility at Ngā Puna Wai in Christchurch will host the NetballSmart Netball NZ Open Champs from 10-13 September.

The 10-court indoor facility opened its doors to netballers late 2023 and has been attracting some of the country’s elite netball events already.

Meanwhile, the 2025 NZ Secondary Schools Netball Champs will move to Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua from 30 September to 3 October, where the top 16 secondary schools from around the country will compete for the coveted title.

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said they were looking forward to the three major domestic events which were an important part of the netball calendar.

“There’s plenty to look forward to with the domestic calendar,” she said.

“We have seen growth in the men’s U18 grade which continues to build on its success and next year the Open Champs will be played at the new venue in Christchurch.

“Rounding out the season is the NZ Secondary School Netball Champs which always attracts plenty of interest and is a pinnacle tournament for our age-group netballers, who qualify to attend through performance at their regional events.”

Netball NZ U18 Championships 2025

Dates: 7-10 July

Venue: Waitakere Netball Centre in Auckland

NetballSmart Netball NZ Open Champs 2025

Dates: 10-13 September

Venue: Ngā Puna Wai in Christchurch

NZ Secondary School Netball Champs 2025

Dates: 30 September to 3 October

Venue: Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua

