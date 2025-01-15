Max McNown (US): Rising Country Star Announces A Lot More Free Tour - Debut Australia & New Zealand Dates For May 2025

Image/Supplied

Frontier Touring is excited to announce rising country music star, Max McNown, will make his way to Australia and New Zealand for his highly anticipated debut A Lot More Free Tour this May.

In his inaugural visit to Australia and New Zealand, McNown will stop at Auckland’s Powerstation on Sunday 4 May, before heading over to Australia for shows at The Tivoli, Brisbane on Tuesday 6 May, Roundhouse, Sydney on Sunday 11 May before a final show at Forum, Melbourne on Tuesday 13 May.

Frontier Members can access the presale which begins on Wednesday 15 January from 12pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 17 January from 12pm local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/maxmcnown.

Named as Billboard’s Country Rookie of the Month and CMT’s Next Up Now feature artist in 2024, Max McNown is on a huge upward trajectory. These accolades followed the release of McNown’s debut album Wandering in April, which received critical acclaim from the likes of Holler, American Songwriter and People Magazine. Featuring breakout track ‘A Lot More Free’, which earned him the #1 spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart and #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough Chart, the track recently saw a resurgence following a viral TikTok video celebrating its one-year anniversary.

A talent for creating the kind of songs that perfectly soundtrack our most intimate moments, Max McNown has become one of the most talked about rising country stars, his music exploring everything from intense heartache and tremendous loss to immense upheaval and life-changing revelation. Busking on a pier in Southern California after teaching himself to learn guitar in just a year, the Oregon-born, Nashville-based musician blew people away with his incredible vocals and live performances. Posting his busking videos to TikTok, this was the platform where Max made his impact, earning him a legion of fans across the globe and thrusting him into the spotlight.

A huge year ahead for Max, January will see the newcomer embark on his sold-out debut US headline tour, including shows in iconic venues House of Blues, Troubadour and August Hall as well as supporting fellow country stars Sam Barber and Corey Kent on their US tours. Max then heads across to Europe for debut shows across Norway, Sweden, Germany and The Netherlands and three nights at The O2, London.

Following a string of successful EP releases, Max is due to release his sophomore album Night Diving on January 24 (via Fugitive Recordings x The Orchard – pre-order HERE) with lead single ‘Better Me For You’ released at the close of 2024, fans and critics are anticipating new music from the country star that is sure to exceed expectations.

Determined to follow his own path on his terms, Max McNown is one to be on everybody’s radar. Don’t miss what will be incredibly special debut shows across Australia and New Zealand this May.

