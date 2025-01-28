Second Drop Of ‘Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori’ Gear Lands For Summer 2025

Summer is heating up with the long-awaited second drop of Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori kākahu (clothing) landing at The Warehouse just in time for Waitangi Day.

After a same day sell out in 2024, the much-loved Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission) range, featuring the hei tiki logo is back. The range, which celebrates te reo Māori, will be available online and in nationwide stores of official apparel licensee, The Warehouse.

“We were thrilled to see the Kia Kaha gear go flying out the door last year. It just proved what we know, New Zealanders are proud to show their love for te reo and they want more opportunities to do so,” says Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere, Te Taura Whiri.

“We heard you Aotearoa. So we’ve partnered with The Warehouse again to bring you even more gears. We expect them to be snapped up fast again this year so kia tere e hoa mā!”.

As well as the classic hoodie and trackpants, the summer 2025 range features new items including bucket hats and basketball singlets. There are also new kākahu for pēpi and tamariki, plus some updated styles such as crew neck sweaters. All feature the Ake Ake Ake – A Forever Language kaupapa.

Anticipation for the first limited range was high, with customers queueing up outside Te Warewhare before doors opened for launch in September 2024. The kākahu flew off the racks, selling out in unprecedented time.Customers were so engaged they gave social media feedback on products and colourways they wanted to see next. This feedback has been taken on board says Troy Rawhiti-Connell, Māori Development Lead, The Warehouse.

“It’s rare to see such overwhelming support for a kākahu collection. When people told us they wanted more, we went straight into planning with Te Taura Whiri. We can’t wait to share the latest range. And we’re stoked to have all 88 stores throughout the motu provide New Zealanders with it. For those who can’t make it in store The Warehouse online will also have stock available,” says Troy.

“The range is another way for us to ‘walk our talk’ in terms of aroha for te reo. Together with our bilingual in-store signage and products, it all adds up to make te reo a normal part of life for all New Zealanders, a forever language.”

The Kia Kaha te Reo Māori apparel range will be available in all The Warehouse stores and online at thewarehouse.co.nz from 8am on 31 January 2025.

