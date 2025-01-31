SHIHAD: Don’t Miss Out On The Final Tour

After huge shows in New Plymouth and Wānaka, Shihad is set to rock Hawke’s Bay this Friday to a SOLD-OUT crowd. They’ve also announced a venue upgrade in Christchurch, now performing at QEII.

Tickets for Nelson, Auckland, and Coromandel's Kick Down Festival are selling fast. The band have called on fans to ensure every show is "off-the-chain amazing"!

The tour wraps up where it all began, with Shihad’s final performance at Wellington’s Home Grown. Don’t miss it!

"This was a quality night of hard rock at its finest, and the rapturous reception Shihad received showed that they are going out with a bang, not a whimper." - Otago Daily Times

Friday, 31 January 2025 - HAWKES BAY - BLACK BARN - SOLD OUT

w/ Jakob

Friday, 7 February 2025, NELSON - TRAFALGAR CENTRE

w/ Mim Jensen, Con Carne

Saturday, 8 February 2025, COROMANDEL - KICKDOWN

Saturday, 1 March 2025, CHRISTCHURCH - QEII - VENUE UPGRADE

w/ The Volts, Mim Jensen, Con Carne

Friday, 14 March 2025, AUCKLAND - SPARK ARENA

w/ The D4, Dick Move, Mim Jensen

Saturday, 15 March 2025, WELLINGTON - HOMEGROWN

Tickets on sale now from www.shihad.com

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Forged in the fires of 1988’s thrash metal scene, Wellington’s SHIHAD quickly evolved into one of Aotearoa’s most beloved bands.

Their story begins with Devolve (1990), a high-octane four-track EP of Metallica-inspired thrash. A year later bassist Karl Kippenberger joined Tom Larkin (Drums), Phil Knight (Lead guitar) and Jon Toogood (Vocals and guitars) to solidify the line-up that would change the face of New Zealand music and earn the enviable reputation as Aotearoa’s most formidable live band.

The group broke through with its second album Killjoy (1995), which blended the colossally heavy riffs of debut album Churn (1991), with a newfound pop sensibility. This potent mix would become the signature SHIHAD sound.

Killjoy spawned two Top 20 singles, ‘You Again’ and ‘Bitter’, and won four Aotearoa Music Awards (AMA’s), to begin a winning streak that would see SHIHAD collect 18 AMA’s throughout their career and be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Nine of SHIHAD’s 10 studio albums powered into the New Zealand Music Charts Top 10, with six (The General Electric (1999), Beautiful Machine (2008), Ignite (2010), FVEY (2014) and Old Gods (2021)) hitting the top spot, a feat unrivalled by any other local act.

Powering those albums are iconic songs, like ‘Run’, ‘The General Electric’, ‘La La Land’, ‘Pacifier’, ‘My Mind’s Sedate’, and instant classic ‘Home Again’, a signature anthem not just for SHIHAD, but for all Kiwis abroad.

Along with these soaring highs, SHIHAD experienced heavy lows; the fatal drug overdose of first manager Gerald Dwyer in 1996, drug abuse and alcoholism, and 2001’s reluctant but necessary rebranding as Pacifier after the 9/11 terrorist attack made cracking America all but impossible with the name SHIHAD. But no setback could withstand the crushing power, purpose and propulsive momentum of the band.

Live, SHIHAD were truly an oversized presence. 2005’s free gig at Auckland’s Aotea Square is legendary, they owned the prized sunset spot at music festival Big Day Out for years, headlined major festivals like Rhythm and Alps and toured with metal icons like Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Motorhead and AC/DC.

With gaps between albums increasing, growing commitments outside the band and the member's inability to give SHIHAD the time, focus and dedication it needed and deserved, the group made the hard call to conclude the band. While opinions within differ, the group are united in agreeing that half-assing SHIHAD was never an option.

But SHIHAD’s story is not over just yet. The upcoming LOUD FOREVER tour offers both the band and its nation of fans the opportunity of a fittingly loud and raucous farewell.

“We need to pay homage to the legacy of this band and also to the people that have supported us,” Toogood says. “We’re gonna fucking hit it!”

- Written by Karl Puschmann

© Scoop Media

