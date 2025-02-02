Breakers Seal Impressive Win Over Taipans

The BNZ Breakers delivered a clinical offensive performance to overpower Cairns Taipans 99-92 at Spark Arena on Saturday night.

A balanced scoring effort and strong interior presence proved decisive as the Breakers secured their third win over Cairns this season.

With Parker Jackson-Cartwright sidelined through injury and Max Darling ruled out with illness, Matt Mooney led the charge with a team-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while also dishing out eight assists and grabbing three steals.



Mooney’s perimeter accuracy (3-of-5 from deep) and composure at the line (7-of-8 FT) were crucial in holding off a fast-finishing Taipans unit.



Mojave King added 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers, while Tacko Fall imposed himself inside with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, hauling down nine rebounds in 15 minutes on court.



The hosts shot an impressive 61% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc, executing efficiently throughout the game.



Bench production was another key factor, with Sam Mennenga (10 points, eight rebounds) and Sean Bairstow (six points, two assists) providing valuable contributions.



The Breakers’ biggest lead stretched to 21 points, but a late surge from the visitors saw them close the gap.



A crucial defensive stand in the final minutes, anchored by Jonah Bolden (nine rebounds), ensured New Zealand maintained control to seal the win.



Head coach Petteri Koponen applauded his side’s performance in front of a vocal home crowd.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading



“We played with our heads and were under control most of the game. It was a solid 40 minutes,” he said.



“It’s not always easy at this point of the season but the guys turned up, took care of business and played the right way.



“We want to finish the right way in front of our home fans. Playing here at Spark is a really amazing experience and we are looking forward to doing it one more time.”



The BNZ Breakers return to Spark Arena for their final game of the season on Wednesday night when they host the table-topping Illawarra Hawks.

© Scoop Media

