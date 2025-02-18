A Pop-up Basketball Court In Aotea Square For One Day Only!

Photo/Supplied

On Saturday 22 February, Aotea Square is being transformed into a basketball, music and street art festival as Sky Pirates All Stars take over Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square. Whether you're a player, a fan, or just looking for a great day out, this is an event for the whole whānau.

Sky Pirates All Stars in the Square, organised by Lance Fepuleai (hip-hop rapper and founder of Sky Pirates clothing brand) and Auckland Live are set to build a full-sized basketball court for the very first time in the heart of Aotea Square, completely wrapped in Sky Pirates artwork by Sy Knox, setting the stage for a fast-paced 5v5 tournament. The competition is open to all, and in the spirit of inclusivity, each team must include one player over 40, one under 16, one under 18 and at least one female player, encouraging whānau and different generations to play together.

Keeping the energy high, comedians Regan Roell (Just the Norms) and Tim Provise (The Crowd Goes Wild) will be MCing, hyping up the crowd and keeping the laughs coming. The Projekt Team half-time show will bring a high-energy basketball-themed street dance battle before the tournament’s final showdown.

Beyond the court, there’s plenty to enjoy. Live art installations, games for the kids, and a DJ afterparty will round out the day, featuring sets from Christoph El Truento, Submariner, and Manuel Bundy to keep the vibes going long into the night.

By day, it's all about community, sport and creativity—by night, the beats take over. Whether you're playing, watching, or just soaking up the atmosphere, Sky Pirates All Stars in the Square is a celebration of basketball, street culture, and music that you won’t want to miss. Registrations are still open, get your team together and be part of the action.

Event Schedule – Saturday 22 February 2025

Basketball Tournament | 9 AM – 5 PM

9 AM – 1 PM – Pool Play

1 PM – 3 PM – Quarter Finals

3 PM – 3.40 PM – Semi Finals

3.40 PM – 4.20 PM – Half-time Show: Projekt Team Performance

4.20 PM – 4.40 PM – Finals

After Party | 5 PM – 11 PM

5 PM – 7 PM – Christoph El Truento

7 PM – 9 PM – Submariner

9 PM – 11 PM – Manuel Bundy

Note:

Auckland Live Summer in the Square is programmed by Auckland Live – the performing arts division of

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and supported by the Auckland Council city centre targeted rate.

