Pop Icon Chaka Khan Announces Australia And New Zealand Headline Shows This April

AUCKLAND FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025: Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, global pop culture icon CHAKA KHAN, returns to Australia and New Zealand this April to play a string of headline shows.

These dates commence in Auckland at The Civic on April 16, followed by Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 18, and concluding at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, on April 22.

A Mastercard pre-sale commences Monday, February 24 at 11am, concluding Wednesday, February 26 at 11am.

A Live Nation pre-sale will commence Tuesday, February 25 at 12pm, concluding on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am.

Mastercard Preferred Tickets are available from Wednesday February 26, at 12pm.

General public tickets on sale Wednesday, February 26 at 12pm. All times are local.

For tickets and further information, head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

Chaka Khan will also perform at Bluesfest, Byron Bay on April 20.

Chaka Khan, a beacon of musical brilliance, celebrated a pinnacle moment with her induction into the in 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, marking five decades of unparalleled contributions to music. This ten-time Grammy winner's influence spans a vast array of genres, from the soulful depths of R&B to the refined echelons of classical music.

Emerging from Chicago's dynamic music scene, Khan first captured the world's attention with Rufus through the Stevie Wonder-penned classic “Tell Me Something Good.” Her trajectory continued to rise meteorically with her solo debut, "I'm Every Woman," heralding a string of hits that solidified her as a musical luminary.

Khan's artistry extends beyond the recording studio; her forays into theatre have graced both

Broadway and London's West End, showcasing her versatility and charisma on some of the most prestigious stages in the world. Her collaborations are as impactful as they are diverse, spanning contributions to children's television and unforgettable performances alongside other music legends.

Entrepreneurially, Khan's ventures into gourmet chocolates and fragrances are a reflection of her multifaceted creativity. Meanwhile, her autobiography "Through the Fire" offers an intimate look at the trials and triumphs that have shaped her journey, characterized by resilience and hope.

Her philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Chaka Khan Foundation, underscore her

commitment to mental health advocacy and education, influencing countless lives. Her honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music along with all of her countless accolades and

accomplishments recognize not just her musical prowess, but her indomitable spirit which continues to inspire and elevate audiences around the globe.

