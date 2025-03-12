Experience The Power Of The DIVA In New International Exhibition Coming To Auckland Museum

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum proudly presents DIVA, a major international exhibition exploring the extraordinary power and creativity of performers who have shaped culture, challenged norms, and captivated audiences worldwide. Opening Wednesday 18 June 2025, DIVA comes exclusively to Auckland Museum from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

DIVA showcases over 280 objects, including fashion, photography, costumes, music, and design, featuring trailblazing performers who have made their voices heard from the 19th century to today.

Through theatrical staging and an Immersive musical soundtrack experience, DIVA explores stories of creativity, ambition, and resilience of some the world’s best-known divas, from opera goddesses and silent movie stars to Hollywood legends and today’s global megastars.

The exhibition also looks at how the performer has intersected with society and driven change through their platform and profile for social good and political change, including global civil rights and feminism.

Featuring icons such as Maria Callas, Elizabeth Taylor, Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and Rihanna, DIVA will reveal how the diva has been subverted or embraced, across gender, genres, and history.

Auckland Museum’s Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive David Reeves says Auckland Museum is excited to be bringing the hugely popular DIVA exhibition to Aotearoa.

“Following its sold-out season in London last year, DIVA promises a vibrant celebration of performance, power and artistry to Aotearoa. The V&A is globally renowned for spectacular exhibitions that celebrate creativity and cultural icons from around the world.”

“This extraordinary collection of art and design highlights the influence of divas throughout history, and how we have collectively created the phenomenon of the diva. The exhibition captures the essence of those who have redefined music, fashion, and identity on the world stage across many generations,” says Reeves.

DIVA will demonstrate the phenomenal ability of the diva to transform, inspire and embrace the forces that contribute to defining, and worshipping a diva. Delving into the origins of the term ‘diva’ - meaning goddess in Italian - the exhibition will explore how the meaning of the word has been subverted and embraced over time. “Diva” is a label that has been reclaimed by performers, their fans and wider society.

Kate Bailey, curator of DIVA, said, “Today the word diva holds a myriad of meanings. At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who with creativity, courage and ambition have challenged the status quo and used their voice and their art to redefine and reclaim the diva.”

“It’s a privilege to tour DIVA to New Zealand. We are thrilled to be working with the Auckland Museum and that this powerful story of the DIVA is being shared around the world. Viva La Diva!,” says Bailey

Included in the exhibition are over 50 diva looks that have rarely been seen on public display, including: a stage ensemble worn by Maria Callas as the title role of ‘Norma’ (1952); the fringed black dress worn by Marilyn Monroe as Sugar "Kane" Kowalczyk in ‘Some Like it Hot’ (1959); the only known surviving dress worn by Clara Bow, rarely seen outside of the U.S; iconic costumes designed by fashion designer for the stars Bob Mackie, including looks worn by Tina Turner, P!nk and Cher; a Louis XIV inspired look with towering powdered wig and train worn by Elton John for his 50th birthday celebration, designed by Sandy Powell; and Shirley Bassey’s couture pink gown designed by Julien MacDonald including diamanté-studded Wellington boots, worn on stage at Glastonbury (2007).

For Auckland Museum’s exhibition, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has lent her millennium coat, worn at the New Year’s Day 2000 performance that was broadcast to one billion people around the world.

Also on display will be examples of ephemera from divadom including posters, song sheets and handwritten lyric sheets as well as personal objects and accessories owned by divas. DIVA also includes famous photographs and examples of diva branding, highlighting the entrepreneurial and enterprising spirit of these divas.

DIVA comes exclusively to Auckland Museum and opens Wednesday 18 June until Sunday 19 October 2025. Tickets are on sale from Monday 19 May.

DIVA is a V&A exhibition touring the world.

