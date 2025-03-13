Easter Egg-Citement Awaits In Seasonal Addition To The Hit ‘New Bum’ Series

Easter Bunny needs a NEW BUM! Photo/Supplied.

As children are gearing up for Easter egg hunts and trying to spot the Easter Bunny, here comes a book to spark their egg-citement!

And when author Dawn McMillan and illustrator Ross Kinnaird are in cahoots, you know there’ll plenty of laughter (and probably some bums too)!

Easter Bunny needs a NEW BUM! is the newest addition to the hilarious hit series that cracks up readers around the world.

Early one morning, Red Pants Boy spots Easter Bunny in his garden – but something’s amiss: Easter Bunny is missing his tail! Well-versed in bum-related emergencies, our hero comes to Easter Bunny’s rescue with an egg-celent idea. He equips him with fashionable Easter undies and off they hop to hide the eggs: ‘Hoppity hoppity, cannot stoppity.’

But will they be able to sort out Easter Bunny’s bum issues or will he forever be wearing undies?

Number ten in the bestselling New Bum! series hits bookstores in New Zealand, Australia, the US and the UK this month.

The authors

Dawn McMillan is the much-loved author of many children’s books, including I Need a New Bum!, My Bum is SO SPOOKY!, Why Do Dogs Sniff Bottoms? and There’s a Crab in my Castle. She lives in Waiomu, north of Thames.

Ross Kinnaird is an illustrator and graphic designer whose books, many of them in collaboration with Dawn, have been published in multiple countries. He lives near the water on Auckland’s North Shore.

Easter Bunny needs a NEW BUM!

Written by Dawn McMillan, illustrated by Ross Kinnaird

ISBN: 978-1-99-004278-2 | RRP $21.00 | 32 pages | paperback

