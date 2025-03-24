2025 bp New Zealand IRB Championships Sees Highest Number Of Entries Ever

A record-breaking 123 crews from across the countryand beyondare set to compete at Waipu Cove for the bp New Zealand IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) Championships, running from 28-30 March 2025. Known as one of the most exhilarating events on the Surf Life Saving sport calendar, the Championships will see teams contesting multiple high-speed, high-skill events, each demanding a mix of technical prowess, fitness, and strategic teamwork.

Events include the single-person rescue (where IRBs rescue a single patient before returning to shore), mass rescue (where IRBs rescue two patients before returning to shore), tube rescue (which includes a swim component), and assembly (which requires competitors to fix an outboard motor to the IRB before completing a mock-rescue).

This year’s event boasts an impressive line-up of 370 athletes across 123 crews, representing 30 Surf Life Saving clubs. Female participation has experienced a significant increase in recent years, up 40% from 35 crews in 2021 to 52 crews in this year’s event.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) National Sport Manager Lewis McClintock attributes this growth to the SLSNZ Wāhine on Water IRB programme, which actively supports and mentors women in IRB racing.

“Founders of the Wāhine on Water initiative participated in the bp Leaders for Life programme, where they recognised the low number of female IRB drivers and took action to address the gap. Since its launch, we’ve seen steady growth in female participation – not only at events like this but also in real-world surf rescues performed across the country,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The re-introduction of the Masters division in 2024 has also contributed to the event’s expansion, providing an opportunity for former competitors to return to the sport while mentoring younger generations and refreshing their skills as IRB lifeguards, drivers, and crew.

Adding to the excitement, a number of clubs are fielding crews at Nationals for first time in a number of years, showcasing the ongoing development of IRB racing programmes in these regions.

There will also be an international component to heat up the competition with some trans-Tasman rivalry, with Australian club Kirra returning to the Championships, continuing their recent tradition of competing in New Zealand’s premier IRB event.

Defending champions Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service will be looking to add another title to their legacy after winning the bp North Island Championships earlier this year. Sunset’s open male and open female crews also claimed victory at the 2024 World Championships, representing New Zealand as the Black Props, adding to their World Championship title from 2018. Meanwhile, St Kilda will be looking to build on their recent victory at the bp South Island Championships.

Waipu Cove is once again hosting the event after successfully running the North Island Championships in both 2023 and 2024, providing a spectacular setting for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of fast-paced IRB racing.

bp has proudly supported Surf Life Saving since 1968 and is the naming rights sponsor of the bp New Zealand IRB Championships. IRBs are a critical part of lifesaving operations, helping to rescue over 800 people each summer. Thanks to bp’s continued support, these vital pieces of equipment remain fuelled and ready for action at beaches across the country.

bp Head of Country NZ, Haley Mahoney acknowledges the Championships’ role in developing the next generation of IRB racers and surf lifesavers.

“We’re proud to showcase one of Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s most versatile and critical pieces of rescue equipment,” she says. “While this is a thrilling competition, it’s also important to know that the premise of IRB racing is that a quick response can help to save lives.”

© Scoop Media

