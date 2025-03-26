14th Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival Returns In 2025

The Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival will return in 2025 for its 14th edition, travelling to venues across Aotearoa New Zealand from Thursday 1 May to Wednesday 25 June.

Launched in 2012, the festival was created to showcase the latest and most captivating architecture and design films to audiences in Aotearoa New Zealand. Initially screening exclusively at Rialto Cinemas in Auckland, the festival has expanded into a nationwide event, with the 14th edition playing in 12 regions and 15 venues. It has become a key annual film festival in Aotearoa New Zealand, and is one of the largest architecture and design film festivals in the world.

The festival will play nationwide at these locations:

Auckland — Rialto Cinemas Newmarket — 1 to 21 May

Nelson — State Cinemas — 8 to 21 May

Wellington — Embassy Theatre, Light House Cuba & Petone and Te Papa — 15 May to 2 June

Christchurch — Deluxe Cinemas — 15 May to 1 June

Dunedin — Rialto Cinemas — 29 May to 11 June

Hawke’s Bay — MTG Century Theatre Napier — 29 May to 11 June

A smaller edit of the festival, called ‘Festival Selects’, will play at these locations:

Blenheim — Event Cinemas — 29 May to 4 June

Whangarei — Event Cinemas — 29 May to 4 June

New Plymouth — Event Cinemas — 5 to 11 June

Palmerston North — Event Cinemas — 5 to 11 June

Hamilton — Event Cinemas Chartwell — 12 to 18 June

Tauranga — Event Cinemas Tauranga Central — 19 to 25 June

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Rialto Cinemas manages the festival with curatorial partners who secure a selection of documentaries, forming them into a series of thematic pods. Curator Yasmine Ganley says, “As we usher in our 14th edition of the festival, we are motivated to provide a space in which Aotearoa's arts and architecture industries can come together to celebrate progressive ways of thinking and creating. Our annual programme is becoming its own space. Each screening is a home for research, entertainment, and inspiration.”

Kathryn Bennett, Rialto Cinemas’ Group Manager, says: “We are thrilled that our 14th edition is providing even more architecture and design enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in captivating documentary films on the big screen. We thank our returning exhibitor partners for their ongoing commitment to the festival and warmly welcome our new exhibitor partners for believing in the vision and joining us this year.”

“This festival wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our Naming Rights sponsor, Resene. Since the festival’s inception, they have been dedicated partners in celebrating architecture and design through film and cinema, and we appreciate their continued involvement,” she added.

The full festival programme will be released on Wednesday 2 April, with tickets on sale the same day. Tickets will be available to purchase through the participating venues.

© Scoop Media

