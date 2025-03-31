Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce Tall Tales Global Screening Event 8 May

Following the recent announcement of their debut collaborative record “Tall Tales” (out 9th May via Warp Records), pioneering electronic musician and producer Mark Pritchard and The Smile / Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke have shared details of a special global cinema event on 8th May, in which fans will be able to hear the album alongside its accompanying feature film a day ahead of release - dates may vary for certain locations.

An effective third member of the group, visual artist Jonathan Zawada - whose multi-faceted approach to melding analogue and digital techniques have seen him work alongside the likes of Coachella, Flume, The Avalanches, Royksopp, and Dua Lipa – directed, animated, and edited the “Tall Tales” visual experience.

The groundbreaking production was developed over the past few years in tandem with the evolution of the music, juxtaposing it with uneasy landscapes of natural beauty and the brutal aesthetics of a dystopian world. Through Yorke’s lyrics, Pritchard’s atemporal compositions and Zawada’s visuals, “Tall Tales” questions where our insatiable appetite for ‘progress’ might have landed us. A prophetic cinematic experience, “Tall Tales” has been years in the making, but delivered right on time.

Two previews from the film have already been released in the form of music videos over the past couple of months. These came alongside the first two singles to be lifted from the album "Back In The Game" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice", the latter of which is currently A-listed on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Pritchard is a luminary of 90s UK electronic music with his projects Reload, Link and as one half of the production duo Global Communication alongside Tom Middleton. In 2011 he released two remixes of Radiohead's "Bloom" and across an eclectic career that has incorporated many styles and various guises, he has remixed further material from the likes of Aphex Twin, Depeche Mode, PJ Harvey and Slowdive.

"Tall Tales", Yorke's first release on Warp Records, is a multi-layered, richly textured record that channels both multiple narratives and multiple genres. Across its eclectic 12-song runtime, the record showcases Pritchard's mastery of archaic machines unearthed in synthesizer archives, guiding the music down unexpected and experimental paths. Yorke meanwhile delivers a haunting and expansive vocal performance, delving into dark, introspective storytelling.

NEW ZEALAND

8 MAY 2025

Rialto Newmarket, Auckland

Lumiere Cinema, Christchurch

Rialto Dunedin, Dunedin

Capitol Cinema, Wellington

Roxy Cinema, Wellington

