New Era For Otago Nuggets, Southern Hoiho, Driven By Local Leadership

Sports Entertainment Group (operating as Sports Entertainment Network - SEN) is pleased to announce it has signed a Term Sheet to transfer ownership of the Otago Nuggets and Southern Hoiho to the hands of a passionate collective of local Dunedin community supporters.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 July 2025, with SEN’s Australian sponsorship sales team continuing to support both teams through to September 2028.

This move marks a major milestone for basketball in the South, with the teams now backed by those who know and love the region best. Rooted in community values, the new leadership brings a strong commitment to local engagement, long-term sustainability, and continued success on the national stage.

Craig Hutchison, CEO of SEN, said his organisation was pleased to be able to provide some certainty to the future of the clubs for their players, staff, stakeholders and fans.

“We are delighted to hand over the long-term future of the Otago Nuggets and Southern Hoiho to a locally-led group who are the perfect point guards for the continued success of both teams.

“We flagged that our aim was to sell the teams to leaders motivated to maintain and grow them within the Otago region—a region that loves its basketball and takes great pride in its national teams, backed by an amazing and passionate fan base.

“We believe both clubs are in the perfect hands, with strong local support and a deep understanding of what these teams mean to the community.

“As owners, we were proud to share in many successes in Dunedin, including the 2022 New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) Championship for the Nuggets.

“We are excited to continue supporting both clubs as the sponsorship agency for the Australian region and look forward to cheering on the Hoiho and Nuggets as they move into a whole new era.”

With the pride of Otago behind them, both the Nuggets and Hoiho are poised to grow stronger than ever, inspiring the next generation of basketball talent and continuing to unite fans across the region.

Current General Manager of the Nuggets and Hoiho, Angela Ruske, said she was buoyed by the news the teams would be remaining at home in Dunedin.

“This is incredibly good news for basketball in Otago. The Nuggets and Hoiho are more than just teams - they bring our community together through high-energy entertainment, inspire our youth, and create meaningful pathways for local players, coaches and officials. They also contribute economically by drawing supporters and teams from around the country to Dunedin.

“SEN has done a very good job in laying the foundation, and there’s a real sense of passion and purpose to build on that legacy and take both teams to new heights. Having local ownership brings a deeper connection and commitment to our region, and I’m really looking forward to what the future holds.”

Maree Taylor, Basketball New Zealand’s General Manager of Leagues, overseeing the Sal’s NBL, G.J. Gardner Homes Tauihi and Sky Broadband Rapid League competitions, also welcomed the transition.

“We fully support the transfer of the Otago Nuggets and Southern Hoiho to local leadership. Community-based ownership is a vital part of each League’s success, and we’re confident that the new owners will bring renewed energy and long-term stability to both franchises.

“We thank SEN for their significant contribution to the growth of basketball in the South Island, and look forward to continuing with the momentum with the new team behind the clubs.”

The transfer of license is now subject to approval by the NBL Commission at an upcoming scheduled Commission meeting.

