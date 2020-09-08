SAE Creative Media Institute - Open Day Postponed To October 3

SAE Creative Media Institute Auckland is opening their doors in October to everyone interested in pursuing a career in the film, music and audio production industries.

The team at Creative Media Institute (SAE) is looking forward to hosting all prospective students at their annual Open Day event on Saturday 3 October from 10am - 3pm at their Auckland campus, in Heather St, Parnell. This event was originally scheduled for mid-September, but has been shifted in light of COVID-19 restrictions to give visitors the best chance of being able to come on campus.

The campus is home to an array of real-world facilities, including a multi-purpose film production studio, recording studios, study spaces, computer facilities, and vast collection of the latest audio and visual equipment. Students of SAE are taught in studios and computer labs - there are no lecture halls in sight.

SAE Auckland Director, Dr Suzette Major, is excited to host another Open Day at their Auckland campus. “We’ve been looking forward to this event all year, and can’t wait to meet the next cohort of creative thinkers and their families,” Suzette says.

“Our tutors are actively working in the industry as musicians, technicians, producers, directors and managers. Collectively we have a deep pool of knowledge and talent for students to tap into,” Suzette says.

“We frequently have guest speakers and an array of opportunities and local events for our students to connect with each year,” Suzette said. Being based in Auckland means SAE is linked to the local industry and like-minded creative communities around the city.

Each programme is designed around creative projects where students work together to create mixed-media productions. Learners in each discipline have opportunities to collaborate “much like real world scenarios,” Suzette says.

“We have seen some incredible productions come out of these projects. Webisodes, music singles, podcasts, live-music gigs and short films... Our hands-on practical environment helps our learners to understand the technical skills and apply them through these creative processes,” she said.

SAE Auckland is the only SAE campus in New Zealand, and is interconnected with over 50 campuses worldwide, spread across over 20 countries. This global network of SAE campuses reflects the global nature of the creative industries. It also means that an SAE qualification travels the world - from San Francisco to Berlin, Cape Town to London - SAE is recognised as developing work-ready graduates.

The SAE Auckland campus offers three year degrees and one year diplomas in screen production, music production and audio production. ‘Fees Free’ options are available as well as access to StudyLink support. In their most recent NZQA External Evaluation and Review (EER), SAE Auckland was rated a Category 1 provider - the highest possible rating by NZQA.

If COVID-19 Alert Levels are such that the event is unable to be hosted on campus, the SAE Auckland Open Day will run virtually instead. Keep an eye on the Facebook event for the most up-to-date information. Either way, mark out Saturday 3 Oct as the date to check out what SAE has to offer budding creative practitioners keen to undertake a hands-on practical qualification in filmmaking, audio engineering or music production.

Weblink:

Open Day at SAE Creative Media Institute - Auckland

Saturday 3rd October 2020

10am - 3pm

12 Heather Street, Parnell, Auckland 1052

Visit www.auckland.sae.edu

(09) 373 4712 / study@sae.edu

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/saeinstitutenz/

Facebook event

