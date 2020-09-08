Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

SAE Creative Media Institute - Open Day Postponed To October 3

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: SAE Auckland

SAE Creative Media Institute Auckland is opening their doors in October to everyone interested in pursuing a career in the film, music and audio production industries.

The team at Creative Media Institute (SAE) is looking forward to hosting all prospective students at their annual Open Day event on Saturday 3 October from 10am - 3pm at their Auckland campus, in Heather St, Parnell. This event was originally scheduled for mid-September, but has been shifted in light of COVID-19 restrictions to give visitors the best chance of being able to come on campus.

The campus is home to an array of real-world facilities, including a multi-purpose film production studio, recording studios, study spaces, computer facilities, and vast collection of the latest audio and visual equipment. Students of SAE are taught in studios and computer labs - there are no lecture halls in sight.

SAE Auckland Director, Dr Suzette Major, is excited to host another Open Day at their Auckland campus. “We’ve been looking forward to this event all year, and can’t wait to meet the next cohort of creative thinkers and their families,” Suzette says.

“Our tutors are actively working in the industry as musicians, technicians, producers, directors and managers. Collectively we have a deep pool of knowledge and talent for students to tap into,” Suzette says.

“We frequently have guest speakers and an array of opportunities and local events for our students to connect with each year,” Suzette said. Being based in Auckland means SAE is linked to the local industry and like-minded creative communities around the city.

Each programme is designed around creative projects where students work together to create mixed-media productions. Learners in each discipline have opportunities to collaborate “much like real world scenarios,” Suzette says.

“We have seen some incredible productions come out of these projects. Webisodes, music singles, podcasts, live-music gigs and short films... Our hands-on practical environment helps our learners to understand the technical skills and apply them through these creative processes,” she said.

SAE Auckland is the only SAE campus in New Zealand, and is interconnected with over 50 campuses worldwide, spread across over 20 countries. This global network of SAE campuses reflects the global nature of the creative industries. It also means that an SAE qualification travels the world - from San Francisco to Berlin, Cape Town to London - SAE is recognised as developing work-ready graduates.

The SAE Auckland campus offers three year degrees and one year diplomas in screen production, music production and audio production. ‘Fees Free’ options are available as well as access to StudyLink support. In their most recent NZQA External Evaluation and Review (EER), SAE Auckland was rated a Category 1 provider - the highest possible rating by NZQA.

If COVID-19 Alert Levels are such that the event is unable to be hosted on campus, the SAE Auckland Open Day will run virtually instead. Keep an eye on the Facebook event for the most up-to-date information. Either way, mark out Saturday 3 Oct as the date to check out what SAE has to offer budding creative practitioners keen to undertake a hands-on practical qualification in filmmaking, audio engineering or music production.

Weblink:

Open Day at SAE Creative Media Institute - Auckland

Saturday 3rd October 2020

10am - 3pm

12 Heather Street, Parnell, Auckland 1052

Visit www.auckland.sae.edu

(09) 373 4712 / study@sae.edu

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/saeinstitutenz/

Facebook event 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SAE Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 