Early Learning Fairness Call Must Extend To Centres

The Early Childhood Council welcomes the early learning sector speaking with a united voice on teacher pay parity – but warns that community and privately-owned centres can’t keep missing out.

“Resources are tight and must be used strategically. Unless funding for centres changes, many won’t be there to care for children or provide teaching jobs,” said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds. Since January, funding for early childhood education centres is 16.44% behind that given to kindergartens.

Early learning funding has been labelled broken by teachers and providers alike, with teachers earning 30% less in centres than they can in kindergartens, despite doing the same job.

The ECC says the answer is reviewing the early learning funding model to restore fairness and transparency to the sector. This is not just about pay parity, but its about parental choice and the survival of quality early childhood education.

“A funding review is in everyone’s interests. It’s key to parents’ and taxpayers’ understanding where their early learning investment goes, and aligning the teacher pay gap.”

“We’d like to see the sector join our call for fairness for providers. If they keep missing out on support, many will soon close, at the cost of children’s care and teaching jobs,” said Mr Reynolds.

