Ministry Of Education’s Own Data Contradicts Ministerial Advice

Fears have been raised that incorrect advice received by Minister of Education Chris Hipkins is affecting decisions around early learning centre closures.

This comes after Minister Hipkins said ‘I am advised that ECE closures are fewer than this time last year and back to 2019 levels,’ in correspondence with ECC President Dr Darius Singh.

The Ministry’s own data directly contradicts this statement, showing a steady increase in service closures continuing to this day, as illustrated in this chart:

*Source: Education Counts website

“How can we trust Ministry decisions on the early learning network if they’re based on assumptions or incorrect data? Either way leads to substandard outcomes.”

“We believe many centres close because of the pressure on service viability due to the poor funding model, combined with increased compliance costs and monitoring activity and the effects of a critical ECE teacher shortage. This confusion is a kick in the guts for centres forced to close,” said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

The ECC maintains fixing the early learning funding model will help bring fairness and transparency to the sector, and promote good decision making and education outcomes.

“These are difficult times with tough realities to face up to. But taxpayers and parents deserve to know that decisions affecting children’s care and the livelihoods of those providing it is based on accurate data,” said Mr Reynolds.

