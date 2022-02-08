Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Skills Active Celebrates All The Graduates Of 2021

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Skills Active Aotearoa

We would like to extend our hearty congratulations to all those Skills Active certificate and apprenticeship graduates who completed their qualifications in 2021.

Wise Group/Te Pou graduates in NZC Tikanga (Mātauranga Māori) (Level 2) and NZC Māori Business and Management (Level 3).

Click the links below to view our graduates for last year. Please note, the lists are ordered by workplace name:

Workplaces A – F

Workplaces G – N

Workplaces O – Z

Our learners in sport, recreation and performing arts have navigated two very choppy years. These industries work face to face supporting their communities, and as such our workplaces and learners have been heavily impacted by the restrictions and challenges brought about by Covid.

In spite of all this, they have done the mahi and completed their on-job qualifications, getting their hands-on knowledge and experience recognised through formal vocational qualifications.

Their Skills Active qualifications reflect the fact that they are trained and skilled for the important work that they do.

We are so proud to support our industries, and their people, who ensure that Kiwi communities get the benefits of taking part in sport, exercise, recreation, performing arts and the outdoors.

In these difficult and uncertain times, they are helping us to stay active and healthy, feel good, maintain our social connections and enrich our hearts and minds.

We hope they will reflect back on their learning journeys and feel very proud of what they achieved in 2021. We also express our sincere thanks to all the managers, colleagues, friends and whānau who provided help, advice and encouragement along the way.

Ka rawe to all our wonderful graduates and their support crews!

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Skills Active Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 