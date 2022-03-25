Top Kapa Haka Groups On Stage At ASB Polyfest

Day three of the 2022 ASB Polyfest features the powerhouses of school kapa haka battling it out on the Te Whare Wanaga o Awanuiarangi Maori stage for the coveted Division 1 crown.

Nine schools will compete for Maori Stage crown today with Nga Puna o Waiorea looking to defend their Division One title at 2:25pm. Their biggest threat is expected to come from Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi who are on stage at 1:45pm.

Also on today’s programme is traditional dance on the University of Auckland Samoan Stage, and speeches on the PMN Tongan Stage from 9am.

The first two days of the festival have been filled with colour and culture. The Unitec Diversity Stage was completed yesterday with 22 groups competing from an array of ethnic groups. The overall title was won by the African Fusion group from Rutherford College.

ASB Polyfest Event Director, Seiuli Terri Leo-Mau'u says – “despite not having crowds this year due to COVID restrictions, our students are hyped up and excited to get on the stage the 2022 ASB Polyfest."

It has been a challenging year for student performing groups on their journey to an ASB Polyfest stage in 2022 having to hold practice sessions via Zoom, and when they have been able to get together, their practice spaces have been outdoors so students could sing, with masks having to be worn, despite the hot summer conditions.

Seiuli Terri Leo-Mau'u says “our students have demonstrated that COVID can’t beat commitment, and they have stepped up on stage with pride & passion after navigating their way through the disruptions caused by the pandemic.”

Timetable:

Friday 25th March

8:25am – 2:55pm Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi Maori Stage Kapa Haka

9:30am – 12noon University of Auckland Samoan Stage - performances

9am PMN Tongan Stage - speeches



Saturday 26th March

9am – 3pm PMN Cook Island Stage (speeches from 9:30am, performances from 12:30pm)

9:00am – 2pm PMN Tongan Stage - performances

9am – 12:30pm MIT Niue Stage (speeches & performances)

