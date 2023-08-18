An Awesome Celebration Inspiring The Next Generation

Recently, the Whangārei Boys’ High School Old Boys’ Association inducted three old boys into their Hall of Fame (The Fideliter Fellowship) in front of a full assembly in the new Whangārei Boys’ High School (WBHS) Auditorium.

The Fideliter Fellowship’s purpose is to celebrate Old Boys who have been successful in business, the professions, the arts, medicine, politics, the military, and sport.

The citations were read by Head Boy Flynn Venmore, and Deputy Head Boys Kyle Hanlon and Nathaniel Aoina.

The first Inductee was Sir Donald McKay – Sir Donald McKay was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for public services, in the 1978 Queen's Birthday Honours. At Whangārei Boys' High School, he was Head Prefect, Captain of the 1st XI Cricket team and Captain of the 1st XV Rugby team in 1924. McKay represented the Marsden electorate in the Northland region from 1954, and he retired in 1972. He was Minister of Health and Minister of Social Security in the Second National Government from 1962 to 1972 under Keith Holyoake. After retiring from Parliament, he was elected a member of the Northland Harbour Board and served one term as its chairman.

The second Inductee was Trevor Worthy. Trevor Worthy was a Carruth House boarder for 4 years, from 1970-1974 From relatively humble beginnings in Broadwood, in the Far North, Trevor developed a passion for Biology at WBHS that has led to notable scientific achievements. Known as “Mr Moa”, Trevor is now one of the world’s leading authorities on NZ faunal fossils, and in particular the moa. He was awarded the prestigious Doctor of Science degree from Waikato University in 2011. He was elected President of the Society of Avian Palaeontology and Evolution (2012 – 2016), is a continuing member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology and of Zootaxa and is Honorary Research Associate in the Vertebrate Fossil Department, Museum of New Zealand.

The third Inductee was Blyth Tait MBE. Blyth became one of New Zealand's greatest sportsmen, winning world and Olympic titles, and excelling in all the other major three-day eventing competitions around the world. Blyth attended Whangārei Boys' High School from 1974 to 1979. He was interested in horses from an early age – his father bred racehorses – and tried show jumping before specialising in three-day eventing. By 1992 Blyth was ranked No 1 on the world standings, a position he maintained for almost a decade. He and Messiah took the individual bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics. Blyth's greatest horse was probably Ready Teddy. The combination won the Olympic individual gold medal at Atlanta in 1996. Blyth and Ready Teddy also helped New Zealand to the world team title in 1998. In addition, riding Chesterfield, Blyth helped New Zealand to a team bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics. He was the team flag-bearer at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. Blyth is one of only four New Zealanders to have won at least four Olympic medals. He was a member of the New Zealand equestrian team that won the Halberg Award for Team of the Year in 1998. In 1993 in the Queen's Birthday Honours, Tait was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire, [MBE] for services to equestrian sport. In 2001, he received the Lonsdale Cup from the New Zealand Olympic Committee. In 2018, he was inducted into Equestrian Sports New Zealand [ESNZ] Hall of Fame

At the ceremony, Ross McKay accepted the citation on behalf of his father, and Trevor Worthy responded via video. Blyth Tait attended in person, and several boys took the chance for a photo with Blyth and his Olympic medals.

Quote from Blair, “I was extremely honoured to be inducted in to the Fideliter Foundation last week, especially alongside the other outstanding recipients. It was fantastic to see the development that has taken place at Whangārei Boys High School and to experience the impressive Haka performed by all the students at the conclusion of the ceremony. Many thanks to all.”

© Scoop Media

