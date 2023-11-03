Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Announces The 2024 Winston Churchill Fellowships

Achieving better outcomes for our young people, palliative care and community-led marine restoration are just a few of the subjects covered by the 2024 Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellowships, announced by the Trust’s Board today.

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust was established in 1965 with funds from both the government and the public.

Winston Churchill Fellowships help New Zealanders from all walks of life to travel overseas to expand their knowledge on topics of significance in Aotearoa New Zealand, and return with inspiration and experience that they use to benefit their communities and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The nine Winston Churchill Fellowships cover a diverse range of topics – community policing, alternative education, youth to parent violence, increasing non able bodied Pasifika participation in physical activity, youth education models and gut illness analysis” commented Board Member & Churchill Fellowship Alum Ben Brooks.

“The Board would like to congratulate all the recipients. They will be bringing back to Aotearoa New Zealand a wealth of valuable experiences and knowledge. We look forward to hearing more about their experiences,” said Ben Brooks.

2024 Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellowship Recipients

Bryan Ward (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland): For travel to Canada to observe the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service community-based interventions supporting youth involved or at risk of being involved, in the justice system to inform delivery of similar programmes in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Fiona Allan (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland): For travel to Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia to increase understanding of how culture, beliefs and traditions within Pacific nations impact the full inclusion of disabled people in sport and physical activity an inform initiatives to promote participation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Joe Graham (Kirikiriroa Hamilton): For travel to New York, Cardiff and London to gather insights in on the delivery of alternative education to achieve better outcomes for Aotearoa New Zealand’s most marginalised young people.

Lisa Williams (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland): For travel to the United States of America and the United Kingdom to inform palliative and end of life care for Aotearoa New Zealand's Rainbow Community.

Lynda Knight-de Blois (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington): For travel to the United Kingdom to explore best practice in inform trauma-informed education for Rangatahi in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Melissa Warren (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington): For travel to Australia to inform the development of models of care and health services to inform the development of models of care that best address the survivorship needs of New Zealanders living with and beyond breast cancer.

Nicole Miller (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington): For travel to North America, Europe and Australia to gather insights on best practice in marine restoration, regenerative ocean farming and marine monitoring to advance community-led marine restoration.

Sarah Townsend (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington): For travel to the United Kingdom and Australia to observe responses to child and adolescent to parent violence to inform Aotearoa New Zealand's efforts to eliminate family violence and sexual violence.

Varsha Asrani (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland) For travel to India, Europe and United Kingdom to investigate novel advances to assess the gut to improve clinical outcomes for the critically ill.

