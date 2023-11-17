Funding Goes To The Telling Of NZ Histories From Hokianga To Fiordland

History grants have been awarded to 10 projects which will tell a wide range of histories - from the revival of Moko Mataora (facial tattoo) in the North, to a 1795 shipwreck in Tamatea Dusky Sound in the South.

"The annual Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants supports historians, researchers and writers working on non-fiction projects that will significantly enhance our understanding of New Zealand's past," says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"A total of $108, 200 is awarded this year to ten projects that demonstrate quality and originality, and will contribute to the study of our nation’s history and society.

"This year’s recipients will dig into some interesting topics and people, including health and sickness among settlers in the 19th century, the military figure Hakaraia Mahika and the Tauranga Wars, an architectural account of woolsheds in the Wairarapa, and the immigration story of Italians to Aotearoa since the 1950s.

"One project tells the story of the determination of a hapū to revive Moko Mataora (facial tattoo) at Waimirirangi Marae in North Hokianga, and another a biography of the extended Hayward family (including Rudall and Ramai Hayward) and its contribution to the film industry throughout the twentieth century.

"Many of these projects provide a unique perspective of Aotearoa, with some histories the first of their kind to be shared with the wider public. Congratulations to all recipients."

A list of recipients and projects funded for this year’s round of Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants:

Whina Te Whiu - Te Toi Ora o Waimirirangi: Reviving Moko Mataora kanohi

Karen Wrigglesworth - Blooming Impossible: A life of ‘iris lady’ Jean Stevens

Jennifer Ashton - Ambassadors of the East: The Wreck of the Endeavour in Dusky Sound and Aotearoa New Zealand’s Early Connection to Asia

Jane Malthus - The Visionary World of Eden Hore

Chris Cochran - Woolsheds of the Wairarapa - An Architect’s Appreciation of a New Zealand Vernacular

Annabel Cooper - The Haywards: A Portrait of an Entertaining Family

Samuel Day - Taking Action Against Institutional Racism: The History of the Auckland Committee On Racism and Discrimination

Mark Derby - Son of Satan or Prophet of Peace? Hakaraia Mahika and the Tauranga Wars

Pamela Wood - Symptoms of Settlement: Health and Sickness in New Zealand Settlers’ Lives

Antonella Sarti Evans - The cultural benefits of New Zealand and Italian connections through Italian immigration to Aotearoa from the 1950s to date

Whiria Te Mahara History Grants are administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Find out more about the grants on our website: https://mch.govt.nz/funding-nz-culture/ministry-grants-awards/new-zealand-history-research-trust

