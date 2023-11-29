Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Poll: Ban Mobile Phones During Class, But Not Breaks

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Horizon Research Limited

New Zealanders most support a ban on mobile phones at school during class time, but not during breaks.

A Horizon Research poll of four possible policy options finds:

· 61% support and 20% oppose banning mobile phone use at all schools during class time but not during breaks

· 56% support, 26% oppose, a ban on use for the whole school day

· 19% say there should be no ban (60% disagree with that view), and

· 52% support and 26% oppose letting schools decide.

During the October general election campaign the National Party, now leading the formation of a coalition government, promised to ban mobile phone use at schools during the whole day.

Outgoing Labour government policy is to let schools decide.

People with children

Horizon’s survey of 1,481 adults nationwide also finds a ban during class, but not during breaks, is the most favoured option among those with children in their households.

63% support this (19% oppose). Only 22% of people with children think there should be no ban at all.

52%

of people with children in the household think schools should decide.

Horizon says that while the phone ban policy was reported as being controversial during the campaign, it has solid public support. Tweaking the policy to allow mobile using during class breaks would maximise support.

The survey was conducted between November 10 and 16. Respondents represent the New Zealand adult population. At a 95% confidence level, the maximum margin of error is +/- 2.5%.

Horizon commissioned the survey as part of its public-interest research programme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horizon Research Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 